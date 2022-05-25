Central Illinois schools reevaluate safety measures following Texas shooting

BLOOMINGTON — Central Illinois school districts are looking closely at their security measures, plans and protocols following the mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

At least 19 children and two teachers were killed at an elementary school there Tuesday, reigniting national conversations about gun control, mental health and school security.

Here’s a look at the measures already in place, and further steps being taken, at some districts across Central Illinois.

McLean County Unit 5

Students and staff at McLean County Unit 5 practice active shooter drills as Illinois’ School Safety Drill Act requires: at least one drill per year, with one conducted within the first 90 days of the school year.

Superintendent Kristen Weikle said school administrators in the district’s 24 buildings work with school resource officers to review the steps students and staff would need to take in a crisis as well.

“Every time there’s an incident nationally, we always review and reassess the measures that we have in place and our plans,” she said, noting district staff receive additional training regarding safety procedures in addition to the drills.

The district has dedicated school resource officers at each high school and junior high, and those six officers also cover the elementary school, especially “if there’s an event or a threat or we need to call someone,” Weikle said.

With school doors locked by default, all visitors that are allowed into the building are screened by building personnel through cameras and speakers before being buzzed in. They then must be checked in at the school office before they can proceed.

All district volunteers who have access to the buildings must first complete a background check, Weikle added.

The students had a “typical normal almost last day of school day” on Wednesday, with no added measures to disrupt the students, Weikle said.

“My heart goes out to the students, staff, families and community in Texas. I can only imagine what they’re going through,” the superintendent said. “I know a lot of people are sending their thoughts and prayers, but I really hope the community … can come together to provide the support they need.”

Bloomington District 87

District 87 schools generally hold lockdown drills once or twice a year, Superintendent Barry Reilly said. The drills are set in cooperation between the district’s director of safety and security, building administrators and first responders.

First responders also use the buildings for trainings when students are not present. Reilly highlighted the strong relationship the district has with area first responders, helped by Director of Safety and Security Brian Evans' background in law enforcement. Evans is retiring soon and will be replaced by Rich Hirsch, who used to be a school resource officer in the district.

The district has two resource officers, one at the high school and one at the junior high. There are also plans in place for a third resource officer for elementary schools if Bloomington police staffing levels allow for it in the future.

There have been discussions about adding metal detectors, but so far the challenges around equipment, personnel and logistics in using the detectors have led the district not to add them, Reilly said.

“Metal detectors bring with them a whole world of issues and challenges,” he said.

The elementary schools and junior high school require visitors to buzz into the building. However, the high school has too many students coming and going from the main building during the day to use a single point of entry, Reilly said. The three main sets of doors have either camera systems or hall monitors stationed nearby.

The district is also upgrading its security camera systems and plans to implement a new visitor tracking system, which will provide more streamlined tracking of visitors and run quick background checks on them, Reilly said.

With a week left of school, students and families may see more police presence at District 87 schools, he said. National events like the Texas shooting lead to a greater vigilance around the district’s schools.

Beyond the active shooter drills, the staff hold crisis intervention training at least yearly, Reilly said. Incidents like Tuesday’s also prompt the district to provide more resources to teachers about how to talk with their students about the news, as well as places they can contact if they need help processing.

Events like Uvalde shooting can impact the staff as much or more than the students, Reilly said. That can be especially true if the adults have children themselves.

“It resonates, it makes you just be thankful for what we have,” he said.

Clinton School District

Curt Nettles, superintendent for the Clinton School District, said they practice active shooter drills annually with an optional additional drill, “if we feel that we need to make any changes or tweak it or anything.”

“We want students and staff to know how to behave and how to react. … but if we’re drilling too much, it can create complacency and also we don’t want those thoughts, especially in our younger kids’ heads, too much,” Nettles said.

Clinton’s five school buildings have single points of entry with doors locked by default, he said.

Visitors are screened by building personnel through cameras and speakers before being admitted to the schools’ offices.

The district’s school resource officer, Mike Bennett, covers all five buildings and “does a fantastic job of training our administration and staff on what to do in a crisis,” Nettles said, noting they do training beyond the drills.

Bennett reviews possible scenarios with staff and teaches the appropriate behavior and decision-making skills at least once per school year, the superintendent said.

Nettles said he met with Bennett and the Clinton Police Chief Robert Lowers on Wednesday to review their security measures and plans, and had more police presence in the buildings than a typical day.

In the wake of the Uvalde shooting, Nettles said he sent a message to staff “reminding everyone what their jobs are and to be vigilant.”

“When this sort of thing happens, it just creates a heavy feeling. You start your day and you try to push through knowing when those people in Texas are going through and you feel for them,” he said. “We have our kids in front of us and we have to push through, but everybody feels a heaviness.”

Tri-Valley School District

Tri-Valley School District, based in Downs, conducts lockdown drills yearly, said superintendent David Mouser, who is becoming the District 87 superintendent this summer. Those are just part of continuous discussions around safety among Tri-Valley staff.

“Our teachers invest emotional energy and genuine love for our kids, that’s why stories like these hurt so deeply,” he said in an email. “It is my continued prayer that we reach a point where we can stop talking about events like these happening at all.”

The district does not have metal detectors but the schools have single points of entry where visitors have to buzz in. Visitors are also given a sticker or badge. Mouser said that most visitors are parent volunteers there on pre-arranged visits. The district does not have a school resource officer, but there is a daily police presence on campus through cooperation with the Village of Downs.

“Like everyone, I am devastated by yet again another senseless act of violence in a school,” he said.

Catholic schools

Sharon Weiss, superintendent of Schools at the Catholic Diocese of Peoria, said in an email to the Pantagraph that each of their schools have armed intruder drills and all other drills mandated by the Illinois State Board of Education for non-public schools; recognition and compliance during the academic year.

“Local law enforcement comes on site annually to conduct armed intruder drills by the state, as well as local fire departments (who) visit each school during Fire Safety Month and observe a fire drill at the school,” Weiss said in the email.

Four years ago, the Diocese of Peoria hired two law enforcement personnel to come on site at each school — which includes Central Catholic High School, Epiphany Catholic School, St. Mary’s School and Corpus Christi Catholic School — to provide consultation and complete an audit of safety measures in place and make recommendations to take further action, Weiss said.

There are doorbells to indicate when an individual wants to enter the building and visitor badges are available in the office. Churches with parish schools were also inspected since the schools are in attendance at the parish church for masses and other events scheduled during the week throughout the school year.

All schools have a crisis management plan that is reviewed annually with faculty, staff and students and signs are posted in each classroom that provide visuals and written instructions.

“As our 42 elementary and secondary schools throughout the Diocese of Peoria are one system of schools and under the supervision of the Office of Catholic Schools, we will be asking our schools to be aware and vigilant as they finish their school years,” Weiss said. “This topic of school safety is ever present, and our diocesan office will be reviewing our protocols, procedures and policies for possible changes in 2022-2023 as we review and update policies each year.”

Trinity Lutheran School

Shawn Hoffman, principal at Trinity Lutheran School in Bloomington, said it performs a lockdown drill with a local police officer once every year, and students are very familiar with the drills.

Every year, with the help of local police officers, Trinity re-evaluates its security procedures and that it is an ongoing, evolving process, the principal said.

Trinity does not have metal detectors at entrances, but there are strict visitor entrance procedures. Any visitor has to be buzzed in and provide an ID, which is then scanned and checked against a sex offender database.

Faculty and staff have active shooter discussions at the beginning, middle and end of the year as well, Hoffman said. During these, they discuss the physical protocols of what to do in the event of an active shooter and what psychological, medical and spiritual needs the students may have.

While Trinity does not have a resource officer, they have a strong relationship with the Bloomington Police Department. Hoffman said an officer even stopped by Wednesday morning to check on the school.

In a message to parents Wednesday, Hoffman said he encouraged them to talk to their children, but some age-appropriate discussions were held in the classroom as well.

He said he checked in on classrooms this morning and found that while students were excited for summer break to begin, they also wanted to offer their prayers for the families and the victims of the Uvalde shooting.

Illinois Education Association

According to a statement from the Illinois Education Association (IEA), officials said mass shootings like the one that took place at Robb Elementary and others that have happened over the years including Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., and the Tops grocery store in Buffalo, N.Y., should raise red flags “for us as a country.”

“It’s time to stop watching these tragedies and start doing something. We ask for our leaders to come together. This is not a partisan issue. This is not a gun rights issue,” Officials said in the statement. “This is an issue of children being able to attend school and be safe, of families of color being able to go to the grocery store in the middle of the day and not be targeted by violence, and of helping all of America not live in fear.”

Officials said they join U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., in his pleas to Congress to come together and find a solution for the ongoing issues of gun violence.

“This isn’t inevitable. These kids weren’t unlucky. This only happens in this country. Nowhere else,” Murphy said on the Senate floor Tuesday. “It is a choice.”

The IEA’s joint statement is attributable to president Kathi Griffin, vice president Al Llorens, and secretary and treasurer Tom Lully.

The District 87 and Unit 5 teacher’s unions expressed their dismay at the shooting on their Facebook pages.

“We have no statement — what words could there possibly be?” Unit Five Education Association’s post read in part.

Bloomington Education Association’s post similarly said the union was uncertain what to say.

“We just don’t know what to say. We have dedicated our lives to our community’s children. Our hearts go out to Texas. When will this stop?” it said.

Pantagraph reporters Kelsey Watznauer, Connor Wood, Mateusz Janik and D. Jack Alkire contributed to this story.

