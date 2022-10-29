Central Illinois schools, officials encourage young people to engage with election

NORMAL — Amanda Egge’s parents set the stage for her interest in voting by taking her with them to the polls.

“Voting’s been a huge part of my life since I was little,” she said.

November’s election will be the first in which she is old enough to vote. The Normal West High School senior planned to register at school, through a program set up by the Normal West social studies department and the McLean County Clerk’s Office.

Having the chance to register at school makes the process easy and convenient, said Hannah Gaff, another Normal West senior who planned to register at school. She said she would still be finding a way to get registered if she was not able to do so at school.

“Voting is very important for me; I would still make it happen,” she said.

Senior Hailee Cawood also stopped by the table to register earlier this month. She was able to use online registration on her phone and said she did so because she felt it was important and that her family regularly talked about politics.

Normal West social studies teacher Tony Berardi has been a registrar for the county since the late 1990s, he said. He estimated he has helped around 200 Normal West students register to vote since then.

While they have some kids who are not interested in politics and just echo what they hear, a lot of students are invested in elections, he said. He also runs a mock election at the school, which tends to closely mirror the results of the actual election.

“For the most part, most of the students find it cool, they want to do it,” Berardi said.

Building lifelong habits

Parents taking their kids with them to vote is one of the best ways to help them build a lifelong habit of voting, said Harriet Steinbach, assistant director of the Center for Civic Engagement at Illinois State University. Another way is for parents to go with their kids the first time they vote.

For others, colleges and universities like ISU try to step into that role.

“I like that we get to support them, we can help them with registering,” Steinbach said.

Fall is a busy time for her and her staff of interns and a graduate assistant.

“It was my dream that from when students come back to campus, we are talking about the election,” Steinbach said.

Interns and staff from the Center for Civic Engagement have been tabling and giving presentations to help students get ready for the election.

Illinois Wesleyan University has also been getting students registered and ready for the election, said senior Rachel Williams, the civic engagement commissioner for IWU’s Student Senate.

“Getting students registered to vote was a big priority for us this year,” she said.

The goal is to get students engaged in voting and to make it a priority.

“To a lot of students, voting isn’t really a priority; we have a lot going on in our lives anyways,” Williams said.

Williams decided to run for her Student Senate position after seeing the work past commissioners had done, and knowing the midterms would be this fall.

At Heartland Community College, staff members want to be sure students have the information they need to decide to vote, or not, said Sarah Diel-Hunt, vice president of enrollment and student services.

“We want to make sure that students feel informed not only about the issues, but also the process,” she said.

It is important for a community college to encourage civic engagement because of its ties to the local community, she said.

“We are obviously very interested in it because our students come from the community and stay in the community,” Diel-Hunt said.

Informing students about elections goes beyond getting them registered, Steinbach said. ISU has created an online guide to help voters learn about the candidates and issues.

“Really, you should be informed about who is on the ballot and what are your values, what is important for you,” Steinbach said.

Learning the process

Young adults, and even high school juniors and seniors, can also get involved in the election by working as election judges and student workers.

Gaff was a student worker during the primary election and said she would encourage other students to consider doing it as well.

“It’s a cool opportunity for high school kids,” she said.

Both the McLean County clerk and the Bloomington Election Commission said they have had young adults and high school students work on Election Day in the past. Having high school students has really just been in the past few years, since Election Day became a state holiday, said BEC Executive Director Luke Stremlau. The students have the day off anyway and get $200 for their work.

“There’s no real reason not to do it,” he said.

McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael said her office sees the most interest from students during the gubernatorial and presidential elections. Her office works with schools to make sure students know about the opportunity to work as election judges.

Both election organizations have judges set for the Nov. 8 election, but welcome others to join them for the possible primary in February and the spring election next year. Illness or emergencies can create a need for substitutes as well.

“We can have them do online training and be ready to serve should we exhaust our wait list, which happens nearly every election,” Michael said.

Participating can be a great chance to learn more about the electoral process, Stremlau said.

“Ninety percent of Americans have really no idea how an election actually happens,” he said.

Heartland student Servetka Bekirovski said being a student worker during an election when she was 17 helped her learn about the voting process.

“I just wanted to see what it looked like to vote,” she said.

She is one of the co-presidents of Heartland’s Political Science Club, along with Andria Merkle. The group wants to get people interested in the political process, club treasurer Brad Bray said.

They and other club members attended a Ballots and Bagels event last week to learn more about the election. The event was hosted by the Student Government Association and Student Leaders in Community and Civic Engagement, partnering with the League of Women Voters of McLean County.

Hunter Spencer is another member of Heartland’s Political Science Club and also works in the county clerk’s office.

“The work we do is so vital to our democracy,” he said.

Those older than high school age can also benefit from learning more about the process, Stremlau said. He invites people to stop by to meet the BEC staff and learn more about elections.

Those interested in becoming election judges or student workers for Election Day can find more information on the McLean County Clerk’s website and the Bloomington Election Commission website.

For young people who are interested in and engaged with politics, voting can be an important marker of adulthood.

“The first day I went to vote, it was the happiest day of my life,” said Brandy Gomer, vice president of Heartland's Political Science Cub.