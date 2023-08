BLOOMINGTON — Back-to-school season is here, and residents will soon see more activity at school neighborhoods, bus stops and college campuses.

Here's a a list of start dates for schools in McLean County and beyond:

Bloomington District 87 — Aug. 18

Blue Ridge — Aug. 16

Calvary Christian Academy — Aug. 17

Central Catholic High School — Aug. 16 for new students; Aug. 17 for everyone

Clinton — Aug. 16

Cornerstone Christian Academy — Aug. 23

Corpus Christi Catholic School — Aug. 16 for K—8; Aug. 21 for preschool

Deer Creek-Mackinaw — Aug. 16

Delavan — Aug. 16

Dwight — Aug. 16

El Paso-Gridley — Aug. 16

Epiphany Catholic School – Aug. 16 for grades 1-8; kindergarten orientation Aug. 17

Eureka District 140 — Aug. 16

Eureka College — Move in Aug. 11-12; classes start Aug. 16

Flanagan-Cornell — Aug. 16

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley — Aug. 17

Hartsburg-Emden — Aug. 16

Heartland Community College – Aug. 21

Heyworth — Aug. 18

Illinois State University — Move in Aug. 14-20; classes begin Aug. 21

Illinois Wesleyan University — Aug. 17 international student orientation; Aug. 23 Turning Titan orientation; Aug. 26-27 returning students arrive; Aug. 28 classes begin

LeRoy — Aug. 16

Lexington — Aug. 16; Pre-K starts Aug. 21

Lincoln High School and Elementary District 27 — Aug. 16

Lincoln Christian University — Classes start Aug. 21

McLean County Unit 5 — Aug. 16

Metcalf School (Normal) — Aug. 17

Olympia — Aug. 16

Paxton-Buckley-Loda — Aug. 16

Pontiac — Aug. 16

Prairie Central — Aug. 21

Ridgeview — Aug. 16; Pre-K starts Aug. 18

Roanoke-Benson — Aug. 16

St. Mary’s Catholic School — Aug. 16

Streator — Aug. 16 for K-8; Aug. 15 freshman orientation; Aug. 16 for all high school students

Tremont — Aug. 16

Trinity Lutheran School — Aug. 16 for K-8; Aug. 18 for kindergarten; Aug. 21 for preschool/Pre-K

Tri-Point — Aug. 17

Tri Valley — Aug. 17

University High School (Normal) — Aug. 17

Woodland — Aug. 23 for grades 1-8; Aug. 24 for all others

Pantagraph back-to-school ads from the 1920s to 1990s Ike Livingston & Sons - Aug. 27, 1920 W.H. Roland - Sept. 3, 1926 Miller-Jones Co. - Aug. 29, 1929 Livingston's - Sept. 2, 1930 The Newmarket - Sept. 4, 1936 J.C. Penney - Aug. 26, 1937 JC Penney's - Sept. 6, 1940 Rexall Drug Store - Sept. 6, 1940 Sears, Roebuck and Co. - Aug. 29, 1941 The Woolen Mill Store - Aug. 20, 1942 Bloomington Association of Commerce - Aug. 12, 1947 Bloomington Federal Savings and Loan - Aug. 9, 1953 Penney's - Aug. 22, 1954 Branom's Junior Boot Shop - Aug. 10, 1956 Pantagraph Printing and Stationery - Aug. 10, 1956 Ulbrich & Kraft - Aug. 10, 1956 Klemm's - Aug. 6, 1961 Jack & Jill - Aug. 9, 1961 Ensenberger's - Aug. 9, 1961 Klemm's - Aug. 9, 1961 The Bootery - Aug. 18, 1963 Corn Belt Finance - Aug. 27, 1966 Moberly & Klenner's - Aug. 30, 1969 Murrays - Aug. 15, 1973 Pines - Aug. 16, 1973 Discount Den - Aug. 16, 1973 Sorg's Jewelers - Aug. 16, 1973 The Woolen Mill - Aug. 16, 1973 Frederick's - Aug. 16, 1973 Bass Shoe Factory - Aug. 16, 1973 Livingston's - Aug. 16, 1973 Adolph's Discount Center - Aug. 26, 1973 Pines - July 30, 1981 The Little Folks - July 30, 1981 Eastland - July 30, 1981 JC Penney - Aug. 8, 1982 Pines - Aug. 15, 1985 Carle - Aug. 26, 1984 The Alamo - Aug. 26, 1984 Fox & Hounds Aug. 26, 1984 Kellogg's - Aug. 14, 1988 Eastland - Aug. 10, 1991 Top It Off - Aug. 13, 1992 Lens Lab - Aug. 13, 1992 CityLine - Sept. 4, 1997