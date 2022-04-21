 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CENTRAL ILLINOIS SCHOOLS

Central Illinois school districts to receive thousands in correction payments

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County school districts will be seeing more than $179,000 in payments from the state as the Illinois State Board of Education corrects several years of underpayments to hundreds of school districts due to a coding error.

The error, which ISBE attributed to a contractor, led to Chicago Public Schools receiving $87 million more than it was meant to under the Evidence-Based Funding formulas. The over- and underpayments have been happening since fiscal year 2019, ISBE said on its website.

Last week, ISBE contacted the more than 700 districts owed $10 or more. Ten districts are owed $1 million or more.

Some area superintendents said the notification that they had been underpaid and would be receiving correction payments was a pleasant surprise. The extra revenue comes well after districts have passed budgets and as they wrap up the school year. 

Districts in McLean, Woodford and Livingston Counties are expected to receive more than $400,000 in total.

Illinois State University Laboratory Schools are to receive the largest payment in McLean County, at almost $65,000.

“We were pleasantly surprised about the underpayment, and we look forward to receiving the funds. We have a number of expenditures we were going to have to dig into our savings for (a replacement mini bus, for example), so this certainly helps,” Lab Schools acting director Barb Meyer said in an email to The Pantagraph.

Heyworth District 4, which is receiving around $44,500, plans to use the money for academic intervention, Superintendent Lisa Taylor said. The district will especially focus on literacy intervention for kindergarten through second grade.

ISBE has scheduled meetings for school administrators this week to explain what went wrong and what the state agency plans to do to prevent mistakes in the future.

“I will be interested to see how this did happen,” Taylor said.

While he appreciates the state is making it right, Bloomington District 87 Superintendent Barry Reilly is concerned that the error happened in the first place.

Even if the original mistake was from a contractor, ISBE has an obligation to be checking that work, just like a district would need to, Reilly said.

“As a district leader, I’m not comforted by that,” he said.

He does not have specific plans for the district's correction payment of $46,080, but said it will help offset costs the district has already incurred.

Pontiac District 90’s $82,500 will go toward outdoor learning space expansions and building projects, Superintendent Jon Kilgore said. That includes renovations of two large courtyards into learning spaces. 

The timing of the correction payments is inconvenient, though, as schools wind down academic and fiscal years, Kilgore said.

“I don’t know if surprised is the word (…) it’s not convenient with our budgeting process, but we’re certainly not going to turn it away,” he said.

District 429 Superintendent Brian Dukes said he was pleasantly surprised by the amount the district was getting. Its $96,0000 will be split among the district's four buildings, and planning for it is still in the initial stages.

Some of the funds will help address modernization projects for things like classroom furnishings the district started four or five years ago, Dukes said.

He agreed with Kilgore that the timing, with just five weeks left in the school year, has made planning a little strange. Dukes still appreciates the extra revenue, though.

“It is what it is, we’ll take it where we can get it,” he said.

Area districts receiving correction payments include:

  • Illinois State University Lab Schools: $64,809
  • Bloomington District 87: $46,080
  • Heyworth: $44,479
  • DeWitt Livingston McLean Alternative Learning Opportunities Program: $16,886
  • McLean County Unit 5: $2,578.35
  • Ridgeview: $1,954
  • LeRoy: $1,931
  • Olympia: $340
  • Tri-Valley: $236
  • Lexington: $110
  • Metamora Township High School: $10,043
  • Eureka-Congerville: $9,806
  • El Paso-Gridley: $7,747
  • Metamora District 1: $7,067
  • Riverview: $2,098
  • Germantown Hills: $1,688
  • Lowpoint-Washburn: $66
  • Fieldcrest: $19
  • Pontiac School District 429: $96,039
  • Pontiac High School District 80: $82,513
  • Flanagan-Cornell: $2,2349
  • Prairie Central: $12,554
  • Blue Ridge Community Unit 18: $1,912
  • Lincoln Community High School: $100,387
  • Lincoln Elementary: $56,602

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

