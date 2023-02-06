SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois State Board of Education will honor 490 Illinoisans at the annual Those Who Excel & Teacher of the Year Awards banquet April 29.
The recipients include 13 finalists for the 2023 Illinois Teacher of the Year, which is the state's top honor for classroom teachers. Central Illinois teachers being recognized are Katherine Bruemmer, an English and career and technical education teacher at Heyworth Junior-Senior High School in Heyworth Community School District 4 (East Central region); and Ricardo King Jr., who teaches English and social studies at Normal Community High School in McLean County Unit District 5 (bilingual category). Bruemmer is one of the 13 finalists because she has five or more years of teaching experience; King is not a finalist because he has not served that time.
The Teacher of the Year Awards recognize teachers as well as paraprofressionals, security guards, nutrition professionals, school nurses, librarians, school bus drivers, administrators, coaches and volunteers, according to a news release from ISBE.
ISBE annually selects a teacher from each region for its Teacher of the Year finalists, along with a bilingual, special education and early childhood teacher. ISBE provides the Teacher of the Year winner with a yearlong paid sabbatical to travel the state as an ambassador for the teaching profession.
The state superintendent of education will select the winner this spring.
A number of other Central Illinois residents have received Those Who Excel Awards:
- Molly Bickford, Charleston Community Unit School District 1, Meritorious Service, teacher
- Cheri Cwiertniak, Morrisonville Community Unit School District 1, Meritorious Service, early career educator
- Karen Kuntzman, Taylorville Community Unit School District 3, Meritorious Service, admin
- Rebecca Howell, Clinton Community Unit School District 15, Meritorious Service, teacher
- Tanya Ward, Clinton Community Unit School District 15, Meritorious Service, educational support personnel
- Emery Wenger, Prairie Central Community Unit School District 8, Meritorious Service, educational support personnel
- Stacey McGraw, Bloomington School District 87, Meritorious Service, teacher
- Tammy Barba, Bloomington School District 87, Special Recognition, teacher
- Marsha Schellenberg, Bloomington School District 87, Excellence, educational support personnel
- Julie Bopp, Bloomington School District 87, Meritorious Service, educational support personnel
- DeWitt, Livingston, Logan and McLean County ROE17 Substitute Licensure Program, Meritorious Service, team
- Janel Sebeny, McLean County Unit 5, Meritorious Service, teacher
- Jill Garneau, McLean County Unit 5, Meritorious Service, teacher
- Catherine Unsbee, McLean County Unit 5, Meritorious Service, teacher
- Dave Johnson, McLean County Unit 5, Meritorious Service, admin
- Erin O'Grady, McLean County Unit 5, Special Recognition, admin
- Charlie Jobson, McLean County Unit 5, Excellence, community volunteer
- Kylie Musslewhite, McLean County Unit 5, Excellence, early career educator
- Joseph Hinderliter, McLean County Unit 5, Excellence, educational support personnel
- Jennifer Giermann, McLean County Unit 5, Special Recognition, student support personnel
- Normal Marching Band faculty and staff, McLean County Unit 5, Excellence, team
- Normal West Family and Consumer Sciences Department, McLean County Unit 5, Excellence, team
- Catherine Jennings, Olympia Community Unit School District 16, Meritorious Service, teacher
- Emily Weyl, Olympia Community Unit School District 16, Excellence, early career educator
- Sandra Byrd, Olympia Community Unit School District 16, Meritorious Service, educational support personnel
- Emilie Ruppert, Olympia Community Unit School District 16, Meritorious Service, student support personnel
- Olympia Middle School Sixth Grade Team, Olympia Community Unit School District 16, Meritorious Service, team
- Charles Zimmerman, County of Woodford School, Meritorious Service, admin
- Abby Hilst, Germantown Hills School District 69, Special Recognition, early career educator
