SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois State Board of Education will honor 490 Illinoisans at the annual Those Who Excel & Teacher of the Year Awards banquet April 29.

The recipients include 13 finalists for the 2023 Illinois Teacher of the Year, which is the state's top honor for classroom teachers. Central Illinois teachers being recognized are Katherine Bruemmer, an English and career and technical education teacher at Heyworth Junior-Senior High School in Heyworth Community School District 4 (East Central region); and Ricardo King Jr., who teaches English and social studies at Normal Community High School in McLean County Unit District 5 (bilingual category). Bruemmer is one of the 13 finalists because she has five or more years of teaching experience; King is not a finalist because he has not served that time.

The Teacher of the Year Awards recognize teachers as well as paraprofressionals, security guards, nutrition professionals, school nurses, librarians, school bus drivers, administrators, coaches and volunteers, according to a news release from ISBE.

ISBE annually selects a teacher from each region for its Teacher of the Year finalists, along with a bilingual, special education and early childhood teacher. ISBE provides the Teacher of the Year winner with a yearlong paid sabbatical to travel the state as an ambassador for the teaching profession.

The state superintendent of education will select the winner this spring.

A number of other Central Illinois residents have received Those Who Excel Awards:

Molly Bickford, Charleston Community Unit School District 1, Meritorious Service, teacher

Cheri Cwiertniak, Morrisonville Community Unit School District 1, Meritorious Service, early career educator

Karen Kuntzman, Taylorville Community Unit School District 3, Meritorious Service, admin

Rebecca Howell, Clinton Community Unit School District 15, Meritorious Service, teacher

Tanya Ward, Clinton Community Unit School District 15, Meritorious Service, educational support personnel

Emery Wenger, Prairie Central Community Unit School District 8, Meritorious Service, educational support personnel

Stacey McGraw, Bloomington School District 87, Meritorious Service, teacher

Tammy Barba, Bloomington School District 87, Special Recognition, teacher

Marsha Schellenberg, Bloomington School District 87, Excellence, educational support personnel

Julie Bopp, Bloomington School District 87, Meritorious Service, educational support personnel

DeWitt, Livingston, Logan and McLean County ROE17 Substitute Licensure Program, Meritorious Service, team

Janel Sebeny, McLean County Unit 5, Meritorious Service, teacher

Jill Garneau, McLean County Unit 5, Meritorious Service, teacher

Catherine Unsbee, McLean County Unit 5, Meritorious Service, teacher

Dave Johnson, McLean County Unit 5, Meritorious Service, admin

Erin O'Grady, McLean County Unit 5, Special Recognition, admin

Charlie Jobson, McLean County Unit 5, Excellence, community volunteer

Kylie Musslewhite, McLean County Unit 5, Excellence, early career educator

Joseph Hinderliter, McLean County Unit 5, Excellence, educational support personnel

Jennifer Giermann, McLean County Unit 5, Special Recognition, student support personnel

Normal Marching Band faculty and staff, McLean County Unit 5, Excellence, team

Normal West Family and Consumer Sciences Department, McLean County Unit 5, Excellence, team

Catherine Jennings, Olympia Community Unit School District 16, Meritorious Service, teacher

Emily Weyl, Olympia Community Unit School District 16, Excellence, early career educator

Sandra Byrd, Olympia Community Unit School District 16, Meritorious Service, educational support personnel

Emilie Ruppert, Olympia Community Unit School District 16, Meritorious Service, student support personnel

Olympia Middle School Sixth Grade Team, Olympia Community Unit School District 16, Meritorious Service, team

Charles Zimmerman, County of Woodford School, Meritorious Service, admin

Abby Hilst, Germantown Hills School District 69, Special Recognition, early career educator