Central Illinois colleges set plans for graduation season

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan University on Sunday will host the first of this year’s college and university commencement ceremonies in Central Illinois. Next month will also see the final Lincoln College commencement.

This year sees some return to normalcy, including a single in-person ceremony at IWU, but also some permanent changes coming out of the pandemic, like individual Redbird Stage Crossings at Illinois State University.

Here's a look at what to expect during the upcoming graduation season:

Illinois Wesleyan University

Wesleyan’s event starts at 1 p.m. Sunday on the Kemp Commencement Plaza near State Farm Hall, weather permitting. It will move to the Activity Arena in the Shirk Center if there is bad weather. There will also be a livestream available.

The guest speaker will be William Farrar, a 1971 graduate and CEO of The James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute. After getting a bachelor’s degree in biology from IWU, he went on to medical school at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville. He is an oncologist specializing in breast cancer treatment, a press release from the university said.

Wesleyan will also be celebrating the 1970 and 1971 50th reunions, since the pandemic disrupted plans the past two years.

Illinois State University

ISU is holding separate commencement ceremonies for each college, which include a processional, degree conferral, tassel moving and remarks from President Terri Goss Kinzy and a student speaker from each college. The ceremonies do not include graduates' names being called or crossing the stage. Events are scheduled for:

Friday, May 6:

4 p.m.: Mennonite College of Nursing in Braden Auditorium

7 p.m. Wonsook Kim College of Fine Arts in Braden Auditorium

Saturday, May 7:

9 a.m.: College of Education, Interdisciplinary Studies and University Studies, Redbird Arena

Noon: College of Applied Science and Technology, Redbird Arena

3 p.m.: College of Business, Redbird Arena

6 p.m. College of Arts and Sciences, Redbird Arena

More than 3,300 undergraduates are expected to receive degrees this spring and summer, along with almost 700 graduate students.

Students also had the opportunity to register for a personalized Redbird Stage Crossing, where they will have their name read and walk across the stage to receive a diploma cover. The practice started in 2021 as an alternative to large, in-person ceremonies during the pandemic.

Doctoral students can also choose to participate in a doctoral hooding ceremony, another personalized experience.

Heartland Community College

Heartland Community College plans to hold its ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 13, at Grossinger Motors Arena in downtown Bloomington. There will be livestreams on Facebook and YouTube.

The commencement ceremony on May 13 will feature remarks by President Keith Cornille, Board Chair Jeff Flessner and student Mia Kaufman. It will also recognize some of this year’s award winners, including the Outstanding Faculty Award and Distinguished Alumni Award.

There are options for students to "Grab and Grin," or pick up their diploma covers and take photos in the week leading up to commencement.

Eureka College

Eureka College will host its commencement at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 7. This will be the first time since the pandemic started that the ceremonies will be held in the Christine Bonati Bollwinkle Arena and Convocation Center.

Summer Selby will be Eureka’s commencement speaker. The actress graduated from Eureka in 1971. She has worked in film, television and stage productions, a press release from the college said.

Lincoln College

Lincoln College will hold its final commencement ceremony at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at the Lincoln Center. The school will close after this semester.

Lincoln College has not yet released details about the ceremony.

Lincoln Christian University

Lincoln Christian University will also hold its ceremony on May 7. The undergraduate ceremony is at 10 a.m. and the graduate and seminary ceremony is at 1 p.m., both in Earl C. Hargrove Chapel Auditorium.

This year’s speaker is Timothy Dalrymple, president of Christianity Today. He was selected in 2019 and holds degrees from Stanford, Princeton Theological Seminary and Harvard University.

