Central Catholic to move to president-principal model

BLOOMINGTON — Central Catholic High School will change its governance to a president-principal model, with current Principal Sean Foster moving into the president role July 1.

The school is looking for a new principal, it said in a press release on Friday. The majority of Catholic high schools in the U.S. use a president-principal model, separating the chief executive role in things like development and strategic planning from the education leadership role of the principal. 

The move is in line with the school's strategic plan and was largely possible because of recent growth in donations and the school's Foundation, the news release said. Donations have quadrupled over the past five years and the foundation's funds have almost doubled from $3.8 million to more than $7 million. 

Foster was named principal in March 2014, Pantagraph archives say. He succeeded Joy Allen, who was principal for 23 years. 

The Diocese of Peoria supports the school's changes, the release stated, adding the school has reached a stage where separating the responsibilities makes the most sense. 

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

