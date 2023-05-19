BLOOMINGTON — Central Catholic High School's senior class raised over $10,057.54 for the Bloomington-Normal Boys & Girls Club.

The class presented a check to the organization during the Class of 2023 Honors Day on Wednesday.

The donation was part of a tradition, as each year Central Catholic's senior class selects a charity to raise funds for throughout the year. The seniors also spend time volunteering with the charity.

This year, students raised money starting with the Senior Car Wash in August and through their monthly "Dress Down Days."

Central Catholic seniors have raised over $110,000 for charities over the past 10 years.

Another tradition includes hosting Special Olympics Young Athletes on the last day of classes. The seniors participate with the athletes in Special Olympics Opening Ceremonies before taking a lead role in guiding them through different stations.

Students, faculty and staff then all join the seniors in cheering on the athletes during their "Walk of Champions," which took place Friday, May 12.

Past senior charities have included Miracle League, Children's Home & Aid, Penguin Project, Birthright of Bloomington, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and St. Vincent DePaul.

