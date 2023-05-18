BLOOMINGTON — Central Catholic High School graduation will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at Epiphany Catholic Church, Normal.
The valedictorian is Chloe French. The salutatorian is Cameron Kossler.
The graduates are as follows:
A-F
William Adams, Richard Adelman, John Alvarado, Holden Austin, Audra Blakewell, Jacob Bauer, Jaylen Bischoff, Lillian Blankenship, Mary Boland, Nora Brady, Ellen Brouillette, Christopher Buchanan, Paul Buchanan, Liam Campbell, Braden Cook, Logan Cox, Jaden Croke, Chase Fisher, Chloe French
G-K
Adam Gallucci, Mariana Garcia, Cheryl Gettman, Colin Gibbs, Carrington Gray, Grace Gray, Aidan Greil, Anna Groves, Ryan Hoeferle, Colin Karr, Jameson Kiley, Blaise Killian, Auston Koch, Cameron Kossler, Samuel Kresl
L-P
Robert Lee, Jr., Joseph Leffers, Kira Lindstrom, Allison Macrowski, Nicholas Mardis, Sofia McCombs, Aidan McCoy, Edward McSweeney, Kristen Mellor, Robert Moews, Jahzara Norris, Daniel O'Brien, Nicholas Olinger, Joshua Pagan, Annika Panopio, Isabella Panopio, Jacob Peterlin, Paige Peterlin, Paige Peterson, Ryersen Pirtz
Q-Z
Ava Rohrig, John Rossi, Ryan Russell, Maribel Salinas, Medley Schnierle, Mason Shull, Ellie Slaughter, Elyssa Stenger, Catherine Stiger, Alexander Tabb, Logan Tarr, Grace Taylor, Ryan Thomas, Christian Vargas, Adison Wait, Ian Whitaker, Jack Whittington, Jarrett Wieduwilt, Jacob Wise and Emily York.
