BLOOMINGTON — Cathy Lust of Bloomington has been appointed by Regional Superintendent Mark Jontry to fill the vacant seat on the Bloomington District 87 School Board.
The vacancy was created by the resignation of Fitzgerald Samedy on Feb. 14, and Lust's appointment is effective immediately, according to a news release from the school district.
Lust had been the fourth school board candidate in the April 4 election, which voted in incumbents Mark Wylie and Veleda Harvey and newcomer Cortney Turnbull.
"A unique set of circumstances that included the effective date of the resignation, combined with the fact that the final election totals from the April 4 school board election would not be certified prior to the end of the school board’s 60-day statutory window to appoint a replacement, essentially handcuffed the board’s ability to consider all of the applicants for the seat without possibly having to repeat the process,” Jontry stated in the news release. “Dr. David Mouser, Bloomington District 87 Superintendent, reached out to me when this issue became apparent and advised that district counsel recommended that the board not appoint and have the Regional Superintendent make the appointment as outlined in School Code.”
Jontry selected Lust from four eligible applicants who submitted letters of interest to the District 87 board.
