NORMAL — The candidates to be the next dean of the College of Applied Science and Technology at Illinois State University will visit next week to meet with the campus community.

CAST is the second-largest college at the university and had a fall enrollment of around 4,750 students, outgoing dean Todd McLoda said in his January message to the college. It is home to 70 courses and sequences, including programs in agriculture, information technology, health sciences and criminal justice science.

ISU accepted applications for the position earlier this school year and has narrowed it down to three candidates to visit campus.

The candidates are:

Dean Kopsell

Kopsell is professor and chair of the Environmental Horticulture Department at the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, according to his curriculum vitae. He has also held teaching and research positions at the University of Tennessee and University of New Hampshire. He has a bachelor's degree in agribusiness from ISU and a master's and doctorate in horticulture from the University of Georgia.

Kopsell will meet with the campus at 1:30 p.m. Monday at the Normal Theater.

Sherif Elfayoumy

Elfayoumy is director and professor of the school of computing at the University of North Florida. Before that role he was associate dean and professor in UNF's College of Computing, Engineering and Construction and has also worked at the Northeast Florida Fusion Center, American University in Cairo and University of Louisville, his CV said. He holds a bachelor's in electrical engineering from Zagazig University in Egypt and a master's in computer science and doctorate in computer science and engineering from the University of Louisville.

Elfayoumy is meeting with the campus at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Circus Room in Bone Student Center.

Chad McEvoy

McEvoy is professor and vice provost for faculty affairs and chief of staff to the executive vice president and provost at Northern Illinois University. His CV lists that he has also been a professor and chair of the Department of Kinesiology and Physical Education at NIU and a professor at Syracuse University and ISU. He has a bachelor's in sports management from Iowa State University, a master's in sports management from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst and a doctorate of education in sport administration from the University of Northern Colorado.

McEvoy will meet with the campus at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Circus Room in Bone Student Center.

Cities with the most opportunity for new retail storefronts Cities with the most opportunity for new retail storefronts #15. Chicago (tie) #15. Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania (tie) #14. Detroit #12. Columbus, Ohio (tie) #12. Spartanburg, South Carolina (tie) #11. Dallas-Fort Worth #10. Vineland, New Jersey #9. Houston #8. Boise, Idaho #6. Inland Empire, California (tie) #6. Trenton, New Jersey (tie) #5. Phoenix #4. Omaha, Nebraska #2. Harrisburg, Pennsylvania (tie) #2. St. Louis (tie) #1. Cincinnati