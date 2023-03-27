NORMAL — The planned call-in forum on the Illinois State University Police Department re-accreditation scheduled for today (Monday, March 27) has been canceled, wit plans to reschedule it for a later date.

The public is still invited to send an email their feedback to ILEAP@illinoisstate.edu today.

The accreditation agency, Illinois Law Enforcement Accreditation Program, plans to reschedule a new call-in forum but a new date has not yet been selected, the university said in a press release Monday.

ISUPD has been accredited by ILEAP since 2019. The re-accreditation includes public feedback, along with campus visits and inspections.

