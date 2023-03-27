NORMAL — The planned call-in forum
on the Illinois State University Police Department re-accreditation scheduled for today (Monday, March 27) has been canceled, wit plans to reschedule it for a later date.
The public is still invited to send an email their feedback to
ILEAP@illinoisstate.edu today.
The accreditation agency,
Illinois Law Enforcement Accreditation Program, plans to reschedule a new call-in forum but a new date has not yet been selected, the university said in a press release Monday.
ISUPD has been accredited by ILEAP since 2019. The re-accreditation includes public feedback, along with campus visits and inspections.
Photos: Scenes from Sunday's Elite Eight action
Miami forward Norchad Omier shoots over Texas guard Marcus Carr in the second half of an Elite 8 college basketball game in the Midwest Regional of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Miami forward Norchad Omier celebrates after their win against Texas in an Elite 8 college basketball game in the Midwest Regional of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson
Texas watches during their loss against Miami in an Elite 8 college basketball game in the Midwest Regional of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson
Miami celebrates after their win against Texas in an Elite 8 college basketball game in the Midwest Regional of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson
Miami celebrates after their win against Texas in an Elite 8 college basketball game in the Midwest Regional of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Miami celebrates after their win against Texas in an Elite 8 college basketball game in the Midwest Regional of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson
Miami head coach Jim Larranaga celebrates with the trophy after their win against Texas in an Elite 8 college basketball game in the Midwest Regional of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Miami celebrates after their win against Texas in an Elite 8 college basketball game in the Midwest Regional of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Miami celebrates after their win against Texas in an Elite 8 college basketball game in the Midwest Regional of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Miami head coach Jim Larranaga celebrates after their win against Texas in an Elite 8 college basketball game in the Midwest Regional of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Texas guard Sir'Jabari Rice sits in the locker room after their loss against Miami in an Elite 8 college basketball game in the Midwest Regional of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson
Texas guard Sir'Jabari Rice sheds a tear in the locker room after their loss against Miami in an Elite 8 college basketball game in the Midwest Regional of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson
Creighton guard Baylor Scheierman (55) comes down with the rebound against San Diego State forward Jaedon LeDee in the second half of a Elite 8 college basketball game in the South Regional of the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore
Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) dunks the ball against San Diego State in the second half of a Elite 8 college basketball game in the South Regional of the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Timothy D. Easley
Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) dunks the ball against San Diego State forward Aguek Arop (33) in the second half of a Elite 8 college basketball game in the South Regional of the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott speaks with an official in the second half of a Elite 8 college basketball game against San Diego State in the South Regional of the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Timothy D. Easley
San Diego State forward Aguek Arop (33) celebrates victory against Creighton in the second half of a Elite 8 college basketball game in the South Regional of the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. San Diego State won 57-56.(AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore
Creighton guard Baylor Scheierman (55) reacts to losing to San Diego State after a Elite 8 college basketball game in the South Regional of the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. San Diego State won 57-56. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Timothy D. Easley
Creighton guard Francisco Farabello watches players react after a Elite 8 college basketball game between Creighton and San Diego State in the South Regional of the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. San Diego State won 57-56. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Timothy D. Easley
San Diego State forward Aguek Arop (33) celebrates victory against Creighton in the second half of a Elite 8 college basketball game in the South Regional of the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. San Diego State won 57-56.(AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore
San Diego State guard Matt Bradley throws paper after a Elite 8 college basketball game between Creighton and San Diego State, in the South Regional of the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. San Diego State won 57-56. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore
San Diego State head coach Brian Dutcher holds the remains of the net and is falls into the arms of his team after a Elite 8 college basketball game between Creighton and San Diego State in the South Regional of the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. San Diego State won 57-56. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
Mike Stewart
San Diego State head coach Brian Dutcher holds the remains of the net and is hoisted in the air by his team after a Elite 8 college basketball game between Creighton and San Diego State in the South Regional of the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. San Diego State won 57-56. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
Mike Stewart
