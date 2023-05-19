CHAMPAIGN — The Busey Bank Bridge Scholarship is now accepting applications.

The scholarship fund awards $25,000 annually and is distributed through 10 individual scholarships of $2,500 throughout Busey Bank service areas.

Applicants must reside in Champaign, McLean, Peoria, Tazewell, Macon, Will, Grundy, Cook, DuPage, Madison and St. Clair counties Illinois. It is also open to St. Louis and St. Charles, Missouri counties; Lee and Sarasota, Florida, counties; and Hamilton and Marion, Indiana, counties

The funds can be used for tuition, fees, books or supplies for continuing education. Applicants must meet specific eligibility requirements that are listed on Busey's website.

Applications can be found at busey.com/scholarship. The deadline is June 30. Applicants can be of any age and educational background.

Selected scholarship recipients will be notified by July 31.

