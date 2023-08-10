LEXINGTON — Over a dozen farmers from Brazil stopped in Wednesday morning at the Illinois State University teaching farm in Lexington for a tour and presentation on economically sustainable and organic agriculture methods.

Two farm owners and 19 employees trekked in with Grupo Horita, a large agricultural firm in Brazil, as part of a roughly week-long trip in the United States. The are from Barreiras, a city in the western part of the Bahia state of Brazil.

Aslihan Spaulding, interim chair for ISU’s department of agriculture, said it was a great idea for them to come and learn about their farm. And, it was also helpful for agriculture faculty to learn from farmers from far away.

She said another part was marketing their undergraduate and graduate programs for potential student recruitment.

Prosperous paths

The visitors were given an introductory presentation about the university that morning, followed by a talk on regenerative farming by the founder of Atlanta’s PrairiErth Farm.

Dave Bishop defined regenerative farming as a set of five principles that provide a pathway to an organic system. While there isn’t an exact procedure that works for all farms, he said a main principle utilizes diversity in crop and livestock management practices.

Bishop said that could mean rotating corn, soy and cover crops on the same grounds with livestock operations, which then adds manure to soil for fertilization. He added rotation can act as a form of insurance too.

“Livestock is a whole different market than grains,” Bishop said. “So if the grain market falls apart, you’ve got livestock to work.”

PrairiErth Farms he said works 480 acres of corn, soybeans, small grains and occasionally vegetables, plus a variety of livestock, like cattle, hogs and some poultry.

“We are more diversified than some of our neighbors,” he said, noting that diversity makes a farm more resilient and profitable.

Weeding out pests

Former agriculture department chair and current agronomics professor Fansom Kidwaro addressed visitors by providing a brief history of the ISU teaching farms dating back to 1914, detailing where they began and have moved.

Agriculture sites managed by ISU currently include 165 acres of property on Gregory Street in Normal and 440 acres in Lexington. The latter location grows corn, soybeans, alfalfa and cover crops, and cares for hogs, beef cattle, sheep and a llama, which Kidwaro said helps protects the sheep. Around 3,000 people visit annually.

Crop sciences professor Nicholas Heller spoke as well on how the ISU farm is transitioning to regenerative farming. His presentation noted cover crops planted at the farm, such as pennycress, cereal rye and red clover. He also said the visitors had requested hearing about regenerative farming.

He said guests also thought Central Illinois has very fertile soils with lots of organic matter, which is more than they’re used to in Brazil.

Heller said since Brazil doesn’t get freezing winter temperatures, farmers there have to battle pests. That also causes a “green bridge” for pathogens that spreads over between crops, he said.

The professor said visiting farmers were very concerned about weeds too.

“There’s clearly not a bulletproof solution to controlling weeds — certainly in soybean (fields),” he said.

Heller said before there were herbicide resistant weeds, some pests were resisting pesticides too.

“That’s why they switch what’s in the fire ant killer every year,” he said, “because if you killed 99.9% of them, the only ones you didn’t’ kill are the ones you’re going to have next year.”

Heller said with herbicides, chemical companies started off by advised farmers to walk out and kill any weeds in their fields that survived their sprays.

“Somewhere along the way, we’ve forgotten to do that,” he said,

