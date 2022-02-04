Boys and Girls Club opens new Unit 5 program

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
School bus

NORMAL — The Boys and Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal has opened a new afterschool program at Parkside Junior High School, in cooperation with McLean County Unit 5

The new Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Center is funded through a grant from the Illinois State Board of Education and launched on Jan. 4. It serves all of the Unit 5 junior high schools, a Thursday press release from the Boys and Girls Club said. 

The Nita M. Lowey 21st CCLC Program is a national effort through the Office of Elementary and Secondary Education within the U.S. Department of Education. It is targeted at helping students from low-income backgrounds extend their learning beyond the school day. It offers further community services to students and their families/guardians. 

In the release, Unit 5 Superintendent Kristen Weikle said the additional resources are especially appreciated during the pandemic.  

The Boys and Girls Club has had a 21st CCLC program at Bloomington Junior High School since 2015.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

