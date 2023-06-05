NORMAL — Books to Benefit will host its summer sale from June 15-17 at 360 Wylie Drive, Normal.

The sale will be open 4-8 p.m. Thursday, with a $10 admission charge; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday; Friday and Saturday admission is free.

Over 20,000 titles ranging from fiction, mysteries, cookbooks, biographies, history, gardening, poetry, movies and more will be available for sale.

There will also be several sci-fi books, including a Star Trek collection; a collection about Bloomington-Normal, McLean County and Central Illinois; large-print books; audio books and children's books.

The proceeds from the sale benefit the STAR Adult Literacy program, two scholarships at Heartland Community College, and YouthBuild Mclean County's reading and literacy program.

Visit Books2Benefit.com for more information.

