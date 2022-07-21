Books to Benefit hosting educators' sale Aug. 5-6 in Normal

NORMAL — Books to Benefit, a local nonprofit, will hold its first-ever educators' sale Aug. 5 and 6 at 360 Wiley Drive, Normal.

Books to Benefit hosts semi-annual sales of donated books to help raise money to support literacy efforts in the community.

Any K-12 educator with staff or faculty identification is invited to attend the sale, as well as homeschool instructors with proof of curricular affiliation.

The sale will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6.

Items for sale will include children's books, young adult books, and special areas of study like education, science, geography, foreign language, art and drama. High school teachers will be able to find classic works of literature for Advanced Placement reading and other special assignments. A variety of teachers' resource materials will be available, as well as access to the media collection of CDs and DVDs. Some classroom sets will be available.

Children's books are 50 cents, while other works are $2 if hardbound and 50 cents if in paperback. There is no purchase limit.

Donations will continue to be accepted for the nonprofit's November sale. Books can be brought in person on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Books must be in saleable condition without odor, water damage, missing pages or covers, or underlining. Magazines and encyclopedias are not accepted, nor textbooks more than five years old.

Visit Books2Benefit.com for more information and for what books are accepted.