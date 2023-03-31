NORMAL — An area physician and Illinois State University graduate will remain on the ISU Board of Trustees.

Governor J.B. Pritzker's office announced on Friday that Kathryn Bohn would be reappointed to the board, pending state senate approval. She has been on the board since being appointed in 2019 by Pritzker.

Bohn is a physician at The Vein Specialists in Bloomington and has also worked in medicine at BroMenn Regional Medical Center, Trinity Medical Center and St. Joseph Hospital, a press release from the governor's office said.

She has a bachelor's degree and a master's degree from ISU and a Doctorate of Medicine from Southern Illinois University.

With Bohn's reappointment, the board now has two vacancies, with five regular members and the student trustee. Two of those trustees, Scott Jenkins and Lia Merminga, were named to the board in February.

