Board expels Bloomington High freshman after fights

BLOOMINGTON — A freshman boy was expelled Tuesday night from Bloomington High School following a fight that broke out at the school last week, district officials said.
The Bloomington District 87 school board held a hearing on the matter in closed session Tuesday. The student and his family were before the board for about an hour; the closed session then lasted about an hour longer.
Board President Mark Wylie said the board determined “there is sufficient evidence to support consideration for expulsion,” and asked for Superintendent Barry Reilly’s recommendation.
“Based on the information provided by the BHS administration … concerning the student’s behavior during this incident, inconsideration of the student’s overall records, it is my recommendation that the student be expelled from Bloomington Public School District 87 for the balance of the current school year and all of next school year,” Reilly said.
He also recommended the student be given the opportunity to attend the Save Program at the Regional Alternative School in Bloomington for the duration of his expulsion.
“If the student is successful during this current school year in the Save Program, as determined by BHS Principal (Tim) Moore, the student may return to Bloomington High School to start the 2022-23 school year,” Reilly said.
The board voted unanimously to approve the recommendation.
After three fights broke out at BHS last Monday, Reilly said eight students were suspended and he would recommend four of them for expulsion.
A second student was scheduled to appear before the board for an expulsion hearing Tuesday, but that hearing was rescheduled for Thursday.
A third student is scheduled to appear Thursday for an expulsion hearing.
Reilly said he expected a parent of the fourth student to agree that the student had committed an expellable offense, in lieu of a hearing. In that case, the student would be moved directly into the Save Program.
