FARMER CITY — Blue Ride High School will hold its 2023 graduation ceremony at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21.
The valedictorian is Gracie Shaffer. The salutatorians are Anna Place and Alexis Wike.
Graduates are as follows:
A-F
Kaylee Bennett, Alex Blake, Jacob Boyd, Camille Buchanan, Owen Buchholz, Nevaeh Burris, Braden Carter, Dylan Coffey, Donovan Crawford, Savannah Coffin, Trevor Cruse, Cadin Dozier, Cody Evans, Sierra Farrare, Riley Freden, Brenna Friel
G-K
Christopher Hardin, Caleb Hirschman, Dylan Johnson
L-P
Cory Larkin, Kelsie Madden, Sophia Meehan, Anna Place, Riley Pruitt
Q-Z
Sydney Rausch, Felipe Rossi, Gustav Shubert, Gracie Shaffer, Kaleb Southern, Sierra Swanstrom, Kenyon Wagner, Collyn Watson, Cheyenne Watterson, Alexis Wike, Mady Wingert and Matthew Zander
Meet the 2023 prom royalty in Central Illinois
It's prom season in Central Illinois! Here's a look at prom courts for area high schools.