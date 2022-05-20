 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blue Ridge High School 2022 graduates

FARMER CITY — Blue Ridge High School graduation will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 22, at the high school.

The valedictorian is Sami Boogren. The salutatorian is Grace Coffey.

Graduates are:

A-F

Alexis Anglin, Sami Boogren, Payton Burns, Grace Coffey, Wyatt Cole, Alissa Crawford, Hannah Day, Morgan Droz, Brayden Evans, Bradley Flannell

G-K

Elena Gebauer, Gabby Gilmore, Emma Hammer, Tray Hardesty, Ava Jamison, Abigail Johnson, Dylan Kelley, Josie Kirby, Shyann Kirby

L-P

Joey Leidner, Cameron Lindsay, Jacob Lupton, Tatem Madden, Jesse McKitrick, Farrah Michaels, Henry Mitchell, Angel Morgan, Gabby Ochat, Conner Otto, Hutch Partlow, Jaclyn Pearl, Aalexia Penny, Cameron Phillips

Q-Z

Dawson Raines, Autumn Smith, Aiden Soliday, Lane Spieker, Kallee Steinkamp, Dillon Tarter, Kanylea Torres, Ashlyn Voyles, Ben Wallace IV, Jamie Wanserski, Sarah Whitehosue, Tori Wingett and Alexis Young.

