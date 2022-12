Bloomington's Courtney Marks named Assistant Principal of the Year

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington High School Assistant Principal Courtney Marks won the Illinois Principals Association's Assistant Principal of the Year Award for the Corn Belt Region.

The award recognizes assistant principals who have had a positive impact on their students and the learning community.

Criteria for the award includes demonstrating a positive impact on education and advocacy for children; ensuring the school climate is positive and reflects high staff and student morale; moving actively to implement the goals and objectives for the school; working collaboratively with teachers and other staff to improve the educational program and student achievement; and involving the community in the life of the school and using community resources for students.

Marks started at BHS in 2012 and has been assistant principal for the past four years. She previously was a reading teacher and department chair at Terry Parker High School in Jacksonville, Florida. Her teaching career began in 2002.

Marks will now compete at the state level with winners from the other 21 regions that are part of the IPA.