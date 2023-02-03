BLOOMINGTON — Anusha Nadkarni saw a notification on her Apple watch starting with “congratulations” and knew she needed to read the email right away. So she grabbed the pass from her English class and left class to go read it.

The email was the announcement of her acceptance to the United States Senate Youth Program, as one of two students chosen to represent Illinois.

“I think it was one of the most exciting moments of my life,” Nadkarni said.

For the Bloomington High School senior, the email was the culmination of a months-long application process that included an essay and a three-hour interview where she was asked about not only her own civic engagement, but also current events and political topics like the teacher shortage and immigration reform.

Through the Senate Youth Program, Nadkarni will travel to Washington, D.C., next month, along with 103 other high school students. Along with two participants from each state, there will be two students from D.C. and two from the Department of Defense Education Activity.

“I think that the big appeal to me is the opportunity to connect with other students who are interested in public policy,” Nadkarni said.

She is also looking forward to meeting national leaders and visiting places around D.C. where governing happens. The delegates will get to meet senators, the president and a Supreme Court justice.

At Bloomington High School, Nadkarni is president of the National Honor Society, chair of the Promise Council and involved in Not in Our School. She is also on Diversify Our Narrative’s National Curriculum Council, part of a nationwide group looking to add more representative curriculums in schools.

Her participation in Diversify Our Narrative is driven by a belief that education can be a way to encourage empathy. She does similar work with Promise Council, which she says aims to go beyond making sure students have access to necessities like food and school supplies.

“We also try to foster a sense of humanity beyond that,” Nadkarni said.

That sense of engagement, and “efforts on building relationships within the school district following a period of political polarization and physical isolation,” were what led to Nadkarni being selected, a press release from the Senate Youth Program said.

“Anusha is also passionate about educational equity and cultural responsiveness,” it said.

The delegates are chosen by state chief education officers or state superintendents. Nadkarni and her fellow delegate, Maisam Rajaie from Mather High School in Chicago, were chosen by former state superintendent Carmen Ayala, who retired Jan. 31.

Delegates also receive a $10,000 scholarship for college from The Hearst Foundation. Nadkarni is not sure where she will go yet, as she is waiting on some of the decisions, but said she plans to double major in political science and public policy with a focus on educational policy.

Nadkarni is excited for the opportunity to represent Bloomington District 87, Bloomington-Normal and Central Illinois (which, she joked, is the best region of the state). She attributes much of this chance to the community that has helped her grow, especially the teachers she has had in District 87.

“I think the first word is just ‘grateful,’” she said.

