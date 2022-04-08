Bloomington teacher nominated for national award

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington High School teacher Brandon Thornton has been nominated for the National Education Association's Award for Teaching Excellence.

The Illinois Education Association, one of two statewide teachers unions representing teachers at Bloomington District 87, selected Thornton as the statewide nominee for the national award.

In a press release on Thursday, IEA noted Thornton's involvement as coach of BHS's speech and debate team, along with his teaching and mentorship. The release also mentioned his Lights On Initiative, which connects students to area organizations and other community partners offering mentorship and internship opportunities.

Thornton was also selected in 2020 as the Illinois State Board of Education's teacher of the year for the east central region. Last fall he was named one of The Pantagraph's 20 Under 40.

He is an Illinois State University graduate and received an Outstanding Young Alumni award from ISU's College of Education in 2020.

Each NEA affiliate can nominate one teacher, the NEA Foundation website says. Award winners are announced by the end of August.

