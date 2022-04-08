 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Bloomington teacher nominated for national award

  • 0
032319-blm-loc-1rally (copy)

Bloomington High School teacher Brandon Thornton, right, speaks during the  March for Our Lives on Friday, March 22, 2019, in downtown Bloomington. He has been nominated by the Illinois Education Association for the National Education Association's Award in Teaching Excellence. 

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington High School teacher Brandon Thornton has been nominated for the National Education Association's Award for Teaching Excellence. 

Brandon Thornton

Thornton
Illinois State University's Local 1110 announces intent to strike

The Illinois Education Association, one of two statewide teachers unions representing teachers at Bloomington District 87, selected Thornton as the statewide nominee for the national award. 

In a press release on Thursday, IEA noted Thornton's involvement as coach of BHS's speech and debate team, along with his teaching and mentorship. The release also mentioned his Lights On Initiative, which connects students to area organizations and other community partners offering mentorship and internship opportunities.

Illinois State University's women and gender symposium turns 25

Thornton was also selected in 2020 as the Illinois State Board of Education's teacher of the year for the east central region. Last fall he was named one of The Pantagraph's 20 Under 40.

He is an Illinois State University graduate and received an Outstanding Young Alumni award from ISU's College of Education in 2020. 

Each NEA affiliate can nominate one teacher, the NEA Foundation website says. Award winners are announced by the end of August. 

'My heart dropped': Students, community still reeling from Lincoln College closure news

Illinois officials react to confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson

1 of 4

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Women say the gig economy isn't protecting them after being sexually harassed by drivers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News