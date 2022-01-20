 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bloomington students' minds jolted by electrical safety seminar

012122-blm-loc-1liveline

Flames fly as Steve Hancock, owner of Live Line Demo Inc., Paxton, tips a simulated bird into a high-voltage line during a demonstration for Bloomington Area Career Center students at the Bloomington Fire Department Station #2 on Hamilton Road on Thursday. About 30 high school students who are attending a class for future firefighters and paramedics learned about dangers surrounding commercial electrical services.

BLOOMINGTON — In several ways, it was a shocking lesson for Bloomington Area Career Center students.

Hailing from Paxton, Live Line Demo Inc. owner Steve Hancock demonstrated Thursday the hazards of commercial power apparatus to a class of aspiring paramedics and firefighters, as well as professional first responders. A morning session was held for 27 students at Bloomington Fire Station #2, 1911 E. Hamilton Road, and was contracted by Ameren Illinois.

Hancock reviewed gear and equipment that crews typically use to keep themselves safe and insulated from high-voltage currents, such as rubber gloves, poles known as “hot sticks,” transfer cables and more.

Hancock warned the class that as few as 5 milliamps can stop a person’s heart, adding that most accidents happen at 124 volts or less. The instructor warned students that it may not be possible to see, hear or smell an unstable electrical circuit, and you can’t outrun it.

“Trust me, I have tried,” Hancock added.

One demonstrations included arching a high-voltage current with a mock bird. Another blew a fuse with a loud bang that abruptly reclaimed the attention of a few sleepy students attending the 8:30 a.m. class.

Hancock said any downed wire must be avoided until it is verified as safe.

012122-blm-loc-2liveline

About 30 Bloomington Area Career Center students listened to a safety lecture by Steve Hancock of Live Line Demo Inc., Paxton, at the Bloomington Fire Department Station #2 on Hamilton Road on Thursday.

He also said touching a fallen cable line can be deadly, as it might be touching a live wire somewhere out of view. He recalled how a telephone line grounding 24 volts of direct current through a gas pipe fatally electrocuted a lineman trying to move through a crawl space around 20 years ago.

012122-blm-loc-3liveline

Steve Hancock, owner of Live Line Demo Inc., Paxton, gives a demonstration to Bloomington Area Career Center students at the Bloomington Fire Department Station #2 on Hamilton Road on Thursday. The students, from area high schools, attend specialty BACC classes to investigate possible career choices.

Hancock explained that when working with downed wires, crews must always safely verify whether a line is still “hot,” no matter what they’ve been told.

Additional first responders attended a Thursday afternoon session at the fire station, also provided by Hancock. Eric Davison, public information officer for the Bloomington Fire Department, said complacency is a big killer in the fire service, and any other field.

“It’s a great reminder of just the danger of it,” he said of the demonstration.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

