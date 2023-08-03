BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Parks & Recreation Department will host two back-to-school bashes next weekend.

The first is the annual Ice Cream Social at Miller Park Zoo from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12. Ice cream cups will be provided with paid admission to the zoo while supplies last. There will also be a school supplies drive to support Bloomington High School students in need. Children will receive free admission with a donation, which is limited to two kids per adult. There will also be face painting and games.

The Back-to-School Bash with Miller Park paddleboats will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13. Bring one school supply item and receive free admission to the paddleboats to support District 87 students.

The Back-to-School Bash at Holiday Pool will be held from noon to 6:30 p.m. Sunday as well. Bring two school supply items to receive half off admission.

Items needed for back to school include colored pencils, safety scissors, rulers, crayons, #2 pencils, glue sticks, colored markers, highlighters, packs of erasers, notebook paper, two-pocket folders, zipper pencil pouches, 3-inch ring binders, loose leaf paper, black pens, markers and spiral notebooks.

Visit bloomingtonparks.org or call 309-434-2260 for more information.

