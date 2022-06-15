Bloomington school board honors retiring Superintendent Reilly

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington school board honored retiring District 87 Superintendent Barry M. Reilly on Wednesday night before filling a vacant seat and finalizing this year's budget.

“This job, just like any leadership role, you don’t do it alone,” Reilly said. “Anything that I’ve ever accomplished on my own, it’s always been done with the help of others.”

Reilly will be succeeded on July 1 by David Mouser, the departing superintendent of Downs-based Tri-Valley schools.

A statement by former Superintendent Robert Nielsen, which was presented by John Durst, touched on their relationship, which spanned beyond 30 years at the Bloomington-based district. Reilly was a teacher, coach, assistant principal and principal at Bloomington High School and then spent seven years as assistant superintendent of human resources before succeeding Nielsen in 2010.

Bloomington Education Association President Julie Riley, who was the only person to speak during the meeting’s public comment period, used the allotted time to congratulate Reilly on his retirement.

“We have seen you move through your various roles in the district, taking on additional responsibilities, and modeling what we want for both our students and our staff,” Riley said. “It’s not goodbye but farewell perhaps because I think we’re gonna continue to see you as there is no greater champion in District 87.”

State Rep. Dan Brady, R-Bloomington, spoke at the meeting about Reilly's work in ensuring students across grades 6 through 12 were issued internet-capable devices and online access in 2014 and in leading efforts to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

“Thank you, Dr. Reilly, from the Illinois House of Representatives 96th General Assembly, and we extend to you our best wishes and deep gratitude for your service in the public, education and to all students that went through grade school, high school and, yes, even higher education,” Brady said.

Following the recognition of Reilly, the board appointed Valeda Harvey to the seat recently vacated Tammy Houtzel.

Harvey, who is originally from Bloomington and moved back to the area in 2013 with her three children, succeeded Houtzel, a seven-year member who resigned in April because she moved out of the district.

Harvey's two older sons have graduated from Bloomington High School and her youngest daughter will be a senior this fall.

“It’s a special opportunity that I’ve been presented again. I’ve been in District 87 as a student, I’ve seen it as a parent and now as a board member,” Harvey said. “Once a Raider, always a Raider.”

After reviewing 14 applicants and interviewing five, the board approved Harvey’s appointment to fill the vacancy through the end of the position’s term in April 2023 when the next school election is scheduled.

“I’m very excited that Valeda will serve on this board. She has been a great supporter of District 87 from the moment she arrived here from California with her kids,” Reilly said. “I had the chance to meet her right away and I was very impressed with this woman and what she stood for and her family. I’m so glad that District 87 will benefit from her being on this board.”

Harvey is a paralegal with Pioletti Pioletti & Nichols, previously working at the McLean County Law and Justice Center, and also served on several committees at Wayman African Methodist Episcopal Church, the Bloomington-Normal Area Sports Commission and Westminster Village's foundation board.

The school board also voted reappoint as officers board President Mark Wylie and board Vice President Elizabeth Fox Anvick.

In other business, the school board approved a tentative amended budget for fiscal 2022, which ends June 30.

Since the board approved the tentative budget in September, projections now show a deficit of $621,260, down from the $3.5 million that was initially calculated.

The slimmer deficit is attributed to the increased revenue in the education fund, errors made in the state’s funding calculation and a decrease in spending, said Chief Financial and Facilities Officer Michael Cornale.

The education fund’s revenue was increased by $2.7 million, which included revenue increases in the corporate personal property replacement tax and property taxes, and a reduction in interest income, he said.

Cornale said a $243,258 reduction in the education fund’s spending was projected as well.

Revenue and spending from the capital projects funds were reduced by $1.5 million after the school board moved funds from the camera upgrades project to the operations and maintenance fund, Cornale said.

The reallocation of the camera project money increases the revenue and spending of the O&M fund by $500,000.

