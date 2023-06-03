The committee is made up of student leaders who work to ensure their schools are more inclusive and accepting. According to an announcement from the committee, the students have planned the celebration as a way for people in the community to build connections, hear the voices of Black youth, support local Black artists, appreciate music and buy from vendors.
The event is free and open to the community, but the vendors will sell their goods at their own prices.
Not in Our School is a program within Not in Our Town, a national movement that focuses on eliminating hate, racism and bullying and building safe and inclusive communities.
Dancers, historical figures part of Juneteenth celebration
