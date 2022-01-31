Bloomington-Normal schools not seeing natural gas price rise

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington-Normal school districts have been able to avoid elevated natural gas prices so far due to existing contracts and an overall milder winter so far.

As regulated energy delivery companies, Ameren Illinois and Nicor Gas do not profit off of the natural gas. Customers price per therm is the same as what the company pays for the fuel. During the winter bills will also be higher due to increased energy use.

Gas prices in Ameren's service area hit a 13-year high, said company spokesman Tucker Kennedy. Customers will see that passed on in their bills.

Some Illinois school districts, including Rock Island-Milan, have reported utility increases.

Both Bloomington District 87 and McLean County Unit 5 have contracts in place for natural gas that sets the unit price, which means they have not seen increased prices per unit.

So far this winter the lack of long bouts of extreme cold have meant District 87 has not had to purchase additional gas beyond the contracted volumes, Chief Financial and Facilities Officer Michael Cornale said.

Unit 5 has a flat rate locked in through July 2025, spokeswoman Dayna Brown said.

Around 60% of the natural gas Ameren is delivering the winter comes from reserves bought last summer and stored by the company, Kennedy said.

Nicor's storage provides about a third of the gas it delivers during winters, spokeswoman Jennifer Golz said.

Nicor is reducing its per-unit price to 55 cents, starting Tuesday, it announced last week. This is down from December and January but still well above 29 cents a therm in January 2021.

Both companies said that the prices this winter were still elevated due to the increased demand and reduced supply during the extreme cold across the country last February.

Both utility companies recommend customers look into ways to reduce their natural gas usage to lower bills. Those struggling to make payments should contact their provider about assistance programs.

