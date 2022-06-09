Bloomington, Normal school districts offering summer meal programs

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington School District 87 and McLean County Unit 5 are offering free meals on weekdays this summer for anyone younger than 18.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture requires that all meals include a protein, grains, fruits, vegetables and milk.
District 87 is providing breakfast during the week at:
- Irving Elementary School, 8:30-9 a.m. through June 30
- Bloomington High School, 8-8:30 a.m. through June 30
Adults may purchase breakfast for $3.50.
District 87 is serving lunches from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. during the week at:
- Irving Elementary, through Aug. 12
- Sheridan Elementary, through Aug. 12
- Stevenson Elementary, through Aug. 12
- Boys & Girls Club, through July 29
Adults may purchase lunch for $3.50.
Those who cannot make it to a school can still get a free lunch at mobile feeding stops: Friendship Park (11-11:15 a.m.), Second Presbyterian Church (11:25-11:50 a.m.), First Presbyterian Church (noon to 12:20 p.m.) and the Wood Hill Family homes (12:30-1 p.m.) Adults can purchase a meal for $3.50 at any location.
Caroline Bubulka, director of school nutrition for District 87, said the mobile program is already being utilized, with over 60 meals being served a day since starting June 6.
Unit 5 is providing breakfast Monday through Thursday at:
- Cedar Ridge Elementary, 8:15-9 a.m. June 13 through July 14
- Oakdale Elementary, 8:15-9 a.m. June 13 through July 14
Adults may purchase a meal for $2.55.
Unit 5 is serving lunches from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. during the week at Unity Community Center. Adult price is $2.85.