BLOOMINGTON — The Supreme Court’s decision to strike down affirmative action in college admissions was met with adamant opposition from the Bloomington-Normal branch of the NAACP, which called the ruling “detrimental” for Black students.

“America is still contending with racism, so for the majority Justices to ignore the illusion of racism and discrimination is disappointing, disenchanting and thwarting,” said Linda Foster, president of the Bloomington-Normal branch, in a prepared statement. “In spite of the decision, we shall remain focused on making certain we support our students’ college endeavors.”

The Supreme Court ruled Thursday in a 6-3 vote to overturn admissions plans in a case involving the University of North Carolina and 6-2 involving Harvard University, the nation’s oldest public and private colleges.

The ruling determined race cannot be a factor in college admissions, leaving higher education institutions to find other ways to ensure a diverse student body.

Chief Justice John Roberts said that for too long universities have "concluded, wrongly, that the touchstone of an individual's identity is not challenges bested, skills built, or lessons learned but the color of their skin. Our constitutional history does not tolerate that choice."

However, local NAACP leaders agreed with dissenting justices, including Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson who wrote, “With let-them-eat-cake obliviousness, today, the majority pulls the ripcord and announces ‘colorblindess for all’ by legal fiat. But deeming race irrelevant in law does not make it so in life.”

The local organization's leadership said striking down affirmative action essentially "minimizes African Americans’ opportunities to level the playing field.”

Foster said the decision is “an unfortunate outcome” for Black students pursuing higher education, and they expect colleges and universities to see a decrease in the population of Black students and an increase in white and Asian populations.

“As long as racism continues to play a critical role in the lives of African Americans, we cannot ignore the injurious impact associated with the Supreme Court’s decision,” she said. “Other races had a 400-year head start, so African Americans are constantly playing catch-up.”

In a statement, the national NAACP said the Supreme Court decision would jeopardize “hard-fought progress” for Black Americans.

“We will not allow hate-inspired people in power to turn back the clock and undermine our hard-won victories,” said Derrick Johnson, president and CEO of the national civil rights organization. “The tricks of America's dark past will not be tolerated. Let me be clear — affirmative action exists because we cannot rely on colleges, universities, and employers to enact admissions and hiring practices that embrace diversity, equity and inclusion. Race plays an undeniable role in shaping the identities of and quality of life for Black Americans. In a society still scarred by the wounds of racial disparities, the Supreme Court has displayed a willful ignorance of our reality. The NAACP will not be deterred nor silenced in our fight to hold leaders and institutions accountable for their role in embracing diversity no matter what.”

