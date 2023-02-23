BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington-Normal NAACP is now accepting applications for the 2023 Mr. Henry Gay Sr. Scholarship.

The scholarship is available to African American high school seniors who demonstrate leadership skills and communication, and embody the spirit of the NAACP's mission and goals. Students will be selected based on their excellence in community service, academic achievements and understanding the mission of the NAACP.

Students must have a minimum of a 3.0 GPA out of a 5.0 scale or equivalent. Applicants must plan to attend a two- or four-year accredited college or trade school.

In addition to the application, students must write a 2,000-word essay on the required topic; send high school transcripts, two letters of recommendation and a headshot; and attend the MAPS Joint Scholarship Reception on Saturday, June 3, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church.

Applications can be found at bnnaacp.org and must be sent to bnnaacp.secretary@gmail.com by April 15.

The scholarship will be awarded during the student's first semester of college once confirmation of registration is received via email by Aug. 30.

For more information, contact Willie Holton Halbert, Scholarship Committee chairperson, at dime54@aol.com or at 309-287-1954.

