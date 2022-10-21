Bloomington-Normal marching bands stepping up for state competition at ISU

NORMAL — When 160 Bloomington High School students walk onto the Hancock Stadium football field on Saturday, Nolan White said they're going to put on a show.

They’ll be keeping a different kind of score than Illinois State University Redbirds football, though. The trombone section lead for the Marching Raiders will be joining 41 other bands vying for a top spot that day in the Illinois State Marching Band Championships.

Other competing bands in The Pantagraph’s coverage area include the Normal Marching Band, Eureka High School, Tri-Valley High School, Metamora High School, Morton High School, Prairie Central High School and University High School.

The Pantagraph reported last year that over 3,000 performers from 42 bands played in the competition before an audience of almost 7,000.

Leading off

White is part of a high school class that had music programs disrupted by the pandemic. The junior said they didn’t have much time to perform during COVID, and that they’ve progressed a lot as a band over the years since.

“I think we sound great,” said White during a Thursday evening rehearsal at BHS.

Lexi Hartweg, a BHS senior and clarinet lead, was also in high spirits for the competition.

“I know for a fact we are going to rock it,” she said, adding they have a good chance to make finals.

Hartweg said she relies on all of the clarinets in her section to reach their highest points. The influence of fellow band members — including drum majors who act as role models — has motivated her more than she ever thought possible.

She also said it’s fascinating to realize how influential one person’s actions can be on a team.

Part of Marching Raiders tradition is to do “show-and-tell” run-throughs, where certain sections or classes sit out and watch the rest perform from the stands. Zaven Dadekian, another BHS trombone lead, said that's cool because they don’t otherwise get to hear and see themselves from off the field.

They also get to cheer on their classmates, the senior said.

“I think it’s really helpful preparing for ISU,” he added. Dadekian said the band’s show is really good, and everyone has great motivation and determination.

“We’re going for it on Saturday,” he said.

The Normal Marching Band's 153 students also rehearsed Thursday at Kingsley Junior High School. Bloomington’s Jonas Techmanski is their drumline section lead, and said the band pushes you as a human — and that’s a challenge you don’t get practicing by yourself.

“It’s really hard not to grow when you sign up for marching band,” he said. When you sign up for the band, he said, you know how much time you’ll be investing, and that’s time you might not dedicate to your instrument if you didn’t join.

“It’s hard to push yourself without setting that initial goal,” the snare drummer said, adding there’s a lot of virtue in learning how to practice and work with others.

Directing chords

Paul Carter co-directs the Normal Marching Band with Ryan Budzinski. He said they have a very young band this year, and “one of the biggest rookie classes we’ve ever had.”

Carter said the new students make the experience more exciting, but that almost means they have a lot more to catch them up on — such as learning how to march. He said about one-third of the band is new, and the whole group has grown tremendously since they began rehearsing in June.

He also said they attended a regional competition Oct. 14 in St. Louis. The band handled it well, he said, demonstrating their improvement made from the summer.

This year’s theme for NMB is “Beyond the Sea,” and includes the movement “Of Sailors and Whales” by W. Francis McBeth. Carter said instrument players dress as sailors, and color guard members are costumed as sea creatures.

Carter said the story entails a sailor falling in love with a sea creature, and two sides facing off before reconciling. In a broad sense, he said it’s about two worlds colliding, which also symbolizes students from Normal Community High School and Normal Community West High School joining together in one band.

The director said students have really gravitated toward the theme’s premise of working together.

“It’s helped the band learn to accept people who are different and learn that those differences make us unique and special,” said Carter.

BHS marching band director Max Chernick said this year’s theme is “Re-focus.” He said the third movement will shift emphasis from looking far away to getting “right up close and seeing the kids' faces and expressions personally.”

Ten giant telescope props will be maneuvered by the band on the field. Chernick said they represent searching far away into the cosmos, and trying to discover more about ourselves.

“The more we search far away, the more we realize our understanding of ourselves is coming from within and coming from each other,” he said.

That self-reflection allows them to zero in on becoming their best selves, he continued.

They’ll also mix in a pop song arrangement of “Focus” by Ariana Grande, which Chernick said the kids get a kick out of.

Chernick also said the band had a total reset last year, since they didn’t have a band in 2020 because of COVID. He estimated about 60% of the band was new in 2021, when they themed their show as “Next Step.” Now they’re changing up the focus and taking it to the next level.

“The kids have really embraced that challenge and really pushed themselves and each other to be outstanding performers,” he said.

Winding up

Another young part of the Normal Marching Band is the color guard unit, said Carter. Spinning rifles and flags for NMB is Kevin Nguyen, of Bloomington, who said he was nervous and unsure of his abilities one year ago.

This year, Nguyen said he’s feeling good, and his confidence has grown a lot in his third marching band season.

“My security in how I can manipulate my equipment has grown a lot and it's felt very good,” he continued.

Nguyen said it’s gratifying being a part of the guard, and working with odd equipment in a rare context is another challenge.

“It gives you a feeling of power and confidence in yourself when you succeed at something,” he said, “especially because our marching band practices are longer than any school athletics.”

Practices run at least four and a half hours at a minimum, Nguyen said. He added other schools' color guards may have had a middle school program to get started in, but his unit came in fresh at the high school level.

“We’ve been trending upward at a good rate,” he said.

A major role

Braden Pool and Shelby Hailey serve as NMB drum majors. Pool, who plays trombone, said their responsibilities can be stressful, but it’s a gifted experience.

“It allows me to develop these leadership skills before I'm even out of high school,” he said, adding it feels great to help people out all the time.

Hailey noted it’s a limited experience, since the band only has four drum majors each year, and they’ll sometimes serve more than one year. She said she and Pool have been at it for two years.

She said their experience will be good to take into college because it's taught them how to talk to other people.

Pool said the band has come a long way in learning how to march and play music at the same time.

Hailey, a trumpeter, said the third of the band who are freshmen didn’t have the same middle school band experiences she had. To watch them develop was interesting, she continued.

“They're not really middle schoolers anymore. They're high schoolers,” she said.

Jaron Zehr, a drum major for BHS, said it’s an exciting time to be with the Marching Raiders. He said he feels best about his social interactions by talking to many different people with a variety of skill sets and backgrounds.

“Just seeing how people can contribute is really exciting,” he said.

He said they’re producing a product they can be proud of and hopes many will come to see it. He said the band used to be known for its strong musical scores, but has progressed tremendously on visuals, too.

“With this new wave of underclassmen, we're seeing a lot of people with strong, strong marching technique,” said Zehr. He added people are passionate about bringing in a variety of skill sets, from acrobatics and kinesthetics to prop building.

The junior said he’s excited to join in on the energy Saturday. But there’s one thing he said he’s nervous about: “Nailing my salute.”

Zehr said: “When you're surrounded by that audience, that adrenaline really gets to you.”

IF YOU GO What: Illinois State Marching Band Championships Where: Hancock Stadium, 702 W. College Ave., Normal. When: Gates open at 6:30 a.m. Saturday Tickets: $15 at the door. Children under 5 admitted for free. Schedule: Eureka High School — 7:34 a.m.

Tri-Valley High School — 7:48 a.m.

Metamora High School — 8:58 a.m.

Prairie Central High School — 9:12 a.m.

Morton High School — 9:26 a.m.

University High School — 10:36 a.m.

Bloomington High School — 12:48 p.m.

Normal Marching Band — 5:34 p.m.

ISU Big Red Marching Machine — 6:16 p.m.