BLOOMINGTON — With the school year just around the corner, local marching bands are gearing up to put on their best shows this season.

High school bands across the Twin Cities are wrapping up band camps in preparation for the upcoming marching season, filled with Friday night football games, parades and competitions.

Bloomington Marching Raiders

Max Chernick, band director for the Bloomington Marching Raiders, said the band is made up of 140 students who will perform original music and feature segments of Michael Jackson's "Man in the Mirror" in their show titled, "Let Your Voice Be."

"It's a wide variety of styles that speak to oppression leading to expression and individuality," Chernick said. "It's about resolving to make a change and to be ourselves, and by the end of the show, we are doing just that.

"We're being ourselves and having a good time with it," he added.

Despite the high temperatures limiting practices last week, Chernick said the band was still able to learn and memorize more than half the drill for the show.

This year, the Marching Raiders have some veteran performers on board with a few years of marching under their belts, which they lacked in the first couple of years after the COVID-19 pandemic's restrictions were in place, Chernick said.

"We're firing on all cylinders," Chernick said. "We had a great season last year and we're going to continue to build upon that going forward."

Jaron Zehr, a senior drum major for BHS, said this year feels even better than last year knowing a majority of students already have marching experience.

Zehr said the show is like a continuation of their two previous shows and a "victory cry" to self-expression that will hopefully get them into the finals at the Illinois State Marching Band Championship this fall.

"This is the ultimate team sport," Zehr said. "If you're not familiar with marching bands, it's that sort of camaraderie that makes it different from something like a football team because it's such a large scale and there are so many contributors that if one person is out of step, it can affect the whole band."

Normal Marching Band

Ryan Budzinki, co-director of the Normal Marching Band, said this year the band, which is made up of about 150 students from both Normal Community and Normal West high schools, is playing an eclectic mix of music with excerpts from the Broadway musical "Hamilton" and "Bohemian Rhapsody" by Queen.

Their show, titled "The Game," is a fictionalized version of chess where each movement explores a different piece or tactic of the game and translates into the formations being made on field, Budzinki said.

He said practices have been productive to the point where they have learned and memorized about half the show, but there is always that push to be better every day.

"When you're producing a show like the one that we put on the field, it takes a lot of repetition to get to the point where all of the pieces move the way that they're supposed to and the students are comfortable and successful," he said. "The 'last time, best time' thought is that we're always driving towards that idea of demonstrating performance skills at the highest level possible before we move on."

Co-director Paul Carter said last year was one of the most successful versions of the Normal Marching Band and they want to continue with that success while also evolving as a whole.

"Our goal is to be better than we were yesterday," Carter said. "We're trying to continue on with that success and push farther and see what else we can accomplish."

Ava Eames, a drum major and senior from Normal West, said she's excited to see the band put on four movements instead of three, and to explore a variety of music and see how it will move with the band.

"There's so much to look at and every time we play the show it's going to be different," Eames said.

Eames said she ultimately wants to put on a show that everyone is proud of, but still has the goal of reaching first place at state this year.

Kevin Nguyen, a color guard captain and senior at Normal Community, said he's glad to see the color guard and band closer to each other on the field this year, and sees that closeness as another layer that will captivate the crowd.

Nguyen said he hopes the band and color guard learn to push themselves to grow further so no matter how big or small they become, the skill level can be the best it can be each year.

"I want to be able to leave this wonderful ensemble proud of what they did this past season," Nguyen said. "I want to see that upward trend continue forever and always."

U High Marching Pioneers

Jason Landes, director of the University High School Marching Band, said this year's show is titled "The Heist" and will feature music themed around spy thrillers, with a briefcase being stolen from different band members in an intense chase throughout the show.

With about 80 students this year, Landes said they'll be implementing more field props in the show, providing a backdrop with visual elements for viewers to enjoy.

"I just appreciate the level of commitment and dedication that the kids put in," he said. "It's just a great experience and we have awesome kids that we work with."

Mallory Leonard, a drum major and senior at University High, also said she is excited to use more props this year, and noted she is impressed that the band is already halfway through learning and memorizing the show.

Leonard said everyone is enjoying what they're doing so far this season, and they've improved significantly as a band and individually since last year.

"There's a lot of hard work that's put into it," Leonard said. "If you're watching a marching band, just be considerate of how much time and effort they put into it; it's not as easy as most people think."

Andrew Checchi, a mellophone player and senior at University High, said in thinking about the state competition this year, he hopes the U-High band places higher than last year.

Checchi said he has a solo this year, which can be a lot of weight to carry, but he sees how much effort and determination everyone else is putting and wants to do well by them.

"Every senior this year wants to make it our best year," Checchi said. "I want us to be better at every competition and accomplish some things that we haven't before. It's a really serious thing for me."

In the end, Landes said marching band is just one part of the school's band program, noting some students will excel in marching band while others will go into concert and symphonic bands.

And for those who might not continue in music after high school, Landes said he hopes this experience will stick with them for a lifetime.

"It's just one piece of the puzzle that hopefully helps them appreciate the importance of music in everybody's life," he said. "It's just a great opportunity for them to get to see what all these other bands are doing and the masterful artistry that is going on around."

Big band sound: ISU's Big Red Marching Machine steps up to the challenge 111719-blm-spt-15isufoot 110319-blm-spt-20isufoot 102719-blm-loc-5isuhomecoming 102219-blm-loc-5homecoming 102219-blm-loc-2homecoming 090819-blm-spt-9isu 090319-blm-loc-4laborparade 111818-blm-spt-4isufoot 102818-blm-spt-13isufoot Redbirds roll through town 100718-blm-spt-15isufoot 3uptown 090418-blm-loc-4parade 110517-blm-spt-11isufoot Practice makes perfect Illinois State University’s Big Red Marching Machine 090317-blm-spt-7isufoot 120416-blm-loc-1parade (copy) 101816-blm-loc-1band 112215-blm-loc-1snow 091416-blm-loc-5homecomingfallfun 102015-blm-loc-3lights Big Red Marching Machine Cymbals