Bloomington-Normal college campuses to reopen Friday

NORMAL — After two days being closed due to the weather, Bloomington-Normal's college campuses plan to reopen Friday, including for in-person classes. Meanwhile, many area K-12 districts have opted for snow days or remote learning on Friday.

Illinois State University and Illinois Wesleyan University both said on Thursday they would reopen on Friday. ISU had been closed Wednesday and Thursday, while IWU moved classes and most operations online.

Heartland Community College's Normal and Lincoln campuses will also reopen, but its Pontiac campus will remain closed on Friday. The SHIELD testing location at the Normal campus will also reopen.

ISU's reopening includes campus COVID testing facilities. Campus parking garages will be open through Monday morning to help lighten use of surface lots, which have snow piles on them.

Parking updates can be found at parking.illinoisstate.edu.

Most school districts in McLean County have already called for either remote learning or snow days on Friday. Those with snow days on Friday include ISU Laboratory Schools. Lincoln College will also be closed Friday.

Other K-12 schools that have announced plans as of 3 p.m. Thursday include:

District 87 will have a snow day

Unit 5 will be on remote learning

Central Catholic will have a snow day

Olympia schools will have a snow day

Heyworth schools will be on remote learning

LeRoy schools will be on remote learning

Tri-Valley schools will be on remote learning

Ridgeview schools will have a snow day.

Lexington school will be on remote learning.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.