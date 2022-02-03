 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

breaking top story

Bloomington-Normal college campuses to reopen Friday

  • 0

Pantagraph journalists spoke with residents about how they handled a snowy Wednesday. 

NORMAL — After two days being closed due to the weather, Bloomington-Normal's college campuses plan to reopen Friday, including for in-person classes. Meanwhile, many area K-12 districts have opted for snow days or remote learning on Friday.

Updates: Continuing coverage of winter storm

Illinois State University and Illinois Wesleyan University both said on Thursday they would reopen on Friday. ISU had been closed Wednesday and Thursday, while IWU moved classes and most operations online. 

Heartland Community College's Normal and Lincoln campuses will also reopen, but its Pontiac campus will remain closed on Friday. The SHIELD testing location at the Normal campus will also reopen. 

ISU's reopening includes campus COVID testing facilities. Campus parking garages will be open through Monday morning to help lighten use of surface lots, which have snow piles on them.

Parking updates can be found at parking.illinoisstate.edu.

Snow storm updates: Forecasters predict snowfall rates to fizzle out

Most school districts in McLean County have already called for either remote learning or snow days on Friday. Those with snow days on Friday include ISU Laboratory Schools. Lincoln College will also be closed Friday. 

020322-blm-loc-2blizzard (copy)

A man shoveled the sidewalk at Lucca Pizza at North East Street and Market Street in downtown Bloomington on Wednesday. 

Other K-12 schools that have announced plans as of 3 p.m. Thursday include: 

  • District 87 will have a snow day
  • Unit 5 will be on remote learning
  • Central Catholic will have a snow day
  • Olympia schools will have a snow day
  • Heyworth schools will be on remote learning
  • LeRoy schools will be on remote learning
  • Tri-Valley schools will be on remote learning
  • Ridgeview schools will have a snow day. 
  • Lexington school will be on remote learning. 
Watch now: Winter Storm Landon lands, blowing heavy snow in Bloomington-Normal

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Palin resumes court battle with New York Times

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News