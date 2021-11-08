Bloomington native named Lincoln Academy student laureate

 Skip to main content
Jacilyn Gunderson of Bloomington was named the Lincoln Academy of Illinois Student Laureate for Lincoln College for 2021. 

LINCOLN — Jacilyn Gunderson, who attends Lincoln College and is from Bloomington, was named a student laureate in the Lincoln Academy of Illinois, an honor given to the top college students in the state. 

The Lincoln Academy names students laureates based on curricular and extracurricular achievements. A student from each four-year college in the state is named, along with one community college student. 

Considered the state’s highest honor, the Order of Lincoln recognizes outstanding professional achievement and public service.

While Gunderson is the only student whose hometown is in The Pantagraph's area to be awarded, several others from area colleges and universities were also named. These include Chloe Overstreet of Kansas City, Missouri, who attends Eureka College, Luke Madden of Carol Stream who attends Illinois State University and Daniel Maisch of Batavia who attends Illinois Wesleyan. 

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

