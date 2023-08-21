BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington Junior High School will have a remote learning day on Tuesday, Aug. 22 because of excessive heat in the forecast.

Bloomington District 87 administrators said Monday the junior high building will be the only school to close Tuesday because the heat is straining the school's cooling system. All other District 87 schools will follow the regular attendance schedule.

A letter was sent out to BJHS families Monday afternoon notifying them of technicians are working on the building. However, "we have been unable to get (the air conditioning units) functioning at a level that allows for an acceptable learning environment."

Staff prepared paper and pencil remote learning activities that were sent home with students on Monday. The activities will also be emailed. Teachers will be also available Tuesday via Remind or email.

Attendance for the rest of the week will be dependent upon the repair of the air conditioning systems and will be communicated throughout the week, the district said.

For more information, contact Gina Lavazza at lavazzag@district87.org.

