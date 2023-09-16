BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington High School has announced its homecoming court for 2023.
The Bloomington High School 2023 Homecoming Court includes, front row left to right, Kamorah Carter, Leah Gardner, Ramaissa Childs, Ariana Rider, Isabella Holliday, Jayla Westhoff, Lillie Keeton, Brynn Hoder, Aleigha Harvey and Kamrynn Smith, and back row, left to right, Ethan Olsen, Jaron Zehr, Chet Swank, Trey Thompson, Stephen Carr, Zach Spidle, Miguel Espindola, Surya Singh, Cameron Smith and Garrick Dickerson.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY BLOOMINGTON HIGH SCHOOL
Kamorah Carter adjusts Chet Swank's sash on Friday at Bloomington High School. The two were named this year's homecoming royalty.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY BLOOMINGTON HIGH SCHOOL
During a schoolwide assembly on Friday afternoon, Kamorah Carter and Chet Swank were crowned as this year's homecoming royals.
Photos: 3A Girls Sectional Track and Field at Bloomington
Bloomington's Alondra Ortiz-Silva during the pole vault on Thursday during Girls 3A sectional Track and Field at Bloomington High School.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal Community's Allison Ince competes in the 4x800 Meter Relay on Thursday during Girls 3A sectional Track and Field at Bloomington High School.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Bloomington's Alondra Ortiz-Silva lands during the long jump on Thursday during Girls 3A sectional Track and Field at Bloomington High School.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Bloomington's Claudia Ifft during the pole vault on Thursday during Girls 3A sectional Track and Field at Bloomington High School.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Bloomington's Claudia Ifft during the pole vault on Thursday during Girls 3A sectional Track and Field at Bloomington High School.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal West's Julie Bach runs the 3200M Run on Thursday during Girls 3A sectional Track and Field at Bloomington High School.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal West's Julie Bach and Renee Warren celebrate after the 3200M Run on Thursday during Girls 3A sectional Track and Field at Bloomington High School.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal West's Julie Bach runs the 3200M Run on Thursday during Girls 3A sectional Track and Field at Bloomington High School.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal Community's Kendall Luke lands during the long jump on Thursday during Girls 3A sectional Track and Field at Bloomington High School.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal Community's Lily Cavanaugh runs the first leg of 4x800 Meter Relay on Thursday during Girls 3A sectional Track and Field at Bloomington High School.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal West's Naya Shelvin competes in the high jump on Thursday during Girls 3A sectional Track and Field at Bloomington High School.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal West's Naya Shelvin competes in the high jump on Thursday during Girls 3A sectional Track and Field at Bloomington High School.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal Community's Ruth Oliveros-Gallardo competes in the discuss throw on Thursday during Girls 3A sectional Track and Field at Bloomington High School.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal Community's Ruth Oliveros-Gallardo will compete at the Class 3A state track meet.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
