Bloomington District 87's structural budget deficit expected to shrink

BLOOMINGTON —
Bloomington District 87 is opening the school year this week expecting a deficit budget that has shrunk since last fall.
A tentative fiscal 2023 budget was presented to the school board Wednesday with an estimated structural deficit of $3.4 million on the variable funds and a total $3.1 million deficit overall on a budget of $86.2 million for all funds.
Michael Cornale, chief financial and facilities officer for the district, said the total budget ended up with a surplus at the end of fiscal 2022 in June, in part because of increased revenue from corporate personal property replacement tax, which was a “major player” in the final budget.
This year, the tentative budget accounts for a slight increase in CPPRT revenue, but “it’s just not stable. … I want to be conservative on that front,” Cornale said.
Local revenue is expected to be up with estimated assessed value — the property tax base — increasing by 2.47%, primarily related to residential property.
“Inflation is here. There are general overall inflationary pressures that are definitely having an impact on the budget this year,” Cornale said, noting his approach to this budget was to be conservative with revenue estimates and “sliding the dollars up a little higher” on expenses. “Inflation is here. When’s it going to stabilize? I don’t know. I wish I knew.”
Some increased costs are related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the district’s return to “business as usual.”
That includes food service, which has been federally funded for the last two years. This school year, the free and reduced lunch program will resume, but families will have to register rather than all meals being automatically free.
The transportation fund is expected to be in deficit by about $522,595, as the district takes on increased cost from running the buses at 100% for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began and a 16% increase in cost after contract renewal with the district’s transportation provider Illinois Central School Bus in April.
“Transportation is going to have an impact this year; it is. We knew that when we signed the extension with Illinois Central,” Cornale said. “It was a big dollar, big percentage increase this year. It’s going to have an impact.”
Two rounds of federal COVID relief funding, known as Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund or ESSER, remain in effect affecting both sides of the budget because the funds are provided to districts after the expenses are made. Cornale said it is a priority to keep in mind the time frames in which those funds can be used.
ESSER II funds — of which $6.02 million was allocated for District 87 — must be spent by Sept. 30, 2023. About $13.5 million was allocated for District 87 in ESSER III, which expires Sept. 30, 2024.
“We have to remain cognizant of that; we can’t leave a dollar on the table,” Cornale said. “We need to spend every nickel of it and I’m going to do my best to do that.”
The school board will hold a public hearing and vote on the tentative budget at the Sept. 21 meeting. The tax levy will be determined close to the end of the first semester in December.
In other business, Superintendent David Mouser said enrollment as of Wednesday was 5,291 students. About 100 additional students have begun the registration process but have not yet finished.
Compared to last year, enrollment was down by about 175 students, but Mouser said he expects those numbers to be “very, very comparable”
as school starts Thursday.
In his first school board meeting as superintendent, Mouser also noted most certified positions have been filled but District 87 is still hiring,
especially paraprofessionals who primarily assist in classrooms.
PHOTOS: First day of football practice for Bloomington-Normal area schools
Senior Marcus Griffin looks for a receiver during the first day of Bloomington football practice earlier this month. Griffin, who added 20 pounds in the offseason, hopes to take a step in his second year as the Raiders' quarterback.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal Community running backs participate in a drill Monday during practice.
Randy Reinhardt
University High football coach Brody Walworth talks to his team before Monday's opening practice at Hancock Stadium.
Randy Reinhardt
Normal Community coach Jason Drengwitz speaks to his team after its first practice Monday.
Randy Reinhardt
Normal West quarterback Jayden Mangruem tosses a pass Monday during practice.
Randy Reinhardt
Normal West defenders work on various alignments during practice Monday.
Randy Reinhardt
Types of teachers who are more likely to work 40+ hours a week
Types of teachers who are more likely to work 40+ hours a week
The average teacher is usually obligated to work 40 hours per week, but the reality is many educators work much longer hours to meet the academic and social needs of their students. In fact,
teachers work 54 hours per week on average (only 25 of which is spent teaching).
Using
survey data from O*NET, Study.com analyzed which types of teachers work over 40 hours a week most and least frequently. The data specifically looks at K-12 teachers and includes their annual median salary in 2021, total employment numbers, and projected job growth between 2020 and 2030, and for each teacher category. These secondary data points were pulled from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ employment projections.
School teachers typically juggle a busy workload that includes planning lessons, communicating with students and parents, filing paperwork and administrative forms, and many often spend evenings and weekends grading assignments—all on top of in-classroom teaching.
The pandemic pushed stress and workloads to new heights as many educators teach in-person and remotely at the same time and are expected to adapt quickly to a rapidly changing environment. Among K-12 educators, 52% expressed higher levels of stress and burnout, according to a 2021 report
prepared by the MissionSquare Research Institute. A shortage of teachers, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, and substitute teachers have also increased workloads as fewer staff have to do more. In a January 2022 poll from The National Education Association (NEA), 55% of teachers plan to retire or leave the profession sooner than they intended due to the pandemic.
Despite these challenges, many educators still love teaching and said they
were more likely to stay in the teaching compared to workers in other public sector fields, according to the NEA. Indeed, teaching can still be a rewarding career as educators help to simultaneously inspire and challenge young minds. Teachers can also be influential and motivating figures in a student’s life.
The average expected job growth between 2020 and 2030 for K-12 teachers is about 7%–8% depending on the category, according to an
analysis by the BLS. This rate is “as fast as the average” of other occupations, per the BLS.
While the percentages may vary for teachers who work more than 40 hours per week, the annual median salary hardly varies between teacher categories—the five included in this data set earn around $61,000 per year.
Canva
#7. High school career/technical education teachers
- Total employment: 72,300
- Portion who work more than 40 hours a week: 64%
- Median salary: $61,820
- Projected job openings 2020–2030: 5,100 (7.1% growth)
High school career/technical teachers prepare students for more technical careers, often teaching specific skill sets related to an industry or profession. Job duties may include observing students, grading classwork, and preparing materials for class instructions. Other job titles for this profession may include agricultural education teacher, allied health teacher, and vocational teacher.
As of May 2021, states with the highest employment rates for high school career/technical education teachers are Texas, Florida, New York, North Carolina, and Ohio.
Jon Cherry // Getty Images
#6. Middle school career/technical education teachers
- Total employment: 11,500
- Portion who work more than 40 hours a week: 65%
- Median salary: $61,820
- Projected job openings 2020–2030: 900 (7.8% growth)
Middle school teachers who specialize in technical education generally prepare and teach students for specific occupations. These educators help students to further develop their interests and promote critical thinking through hands-on learning experiences.
Middle school technical education teachers may work with web development software programs, such as Apache Tomcat and Google AngularJS.
As of May 2021, states with the highest employment opportunities for middle school teachers who specialize in technical/career education are Texas, New York, North Carolina, Virginia, and Washington.
Paul Bersebach/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register // Getty Images
#5. Kindergarten teachers
- Total employment: 121,300
- Portion who work more than 40 hours a week: 69%
- Median salary: $60,900
- Projected job openings 2020–2030: 9,800 (8.1% growth)
Kindergarten is a critical learning stage for students as it’s generally the bridge from early education to elementary school. Kindergarten teachers have similar responsibilities as other elementary school teachers but may also have to consider many students will be experiencing school and learning in a classroom setting for the first time.
Kindergarten teachers prepare students for first grade and beyond by teaching basic skills, such as letter recognition, personal hygiene, and social interaction. These early-stage educators may also help students develop social skills like learning to behave nicely in a group setting or inspiring creativity through artwork.
As of May 2021, states with the highest employment opportunities for kindergarten teachers are Texas, California, Florida, New York, and New Jersey.
Canva
#4. High school teachers
- Total employment: 998,800
- Portion who work more than 40 hours a week: 70%
- Median salary: $61,820
- Projected job openings 2020–2030: 78,200 (7.8% growth)
High school teachers play a crucial role in students’ lives during their formative years by encouraging conceptual and social development. Also referred to as secondary teachers, they generally teach students in the ninth through 12th grades.
High school teachers apply multiple teaching methods, assign and grade schoolwork, and evaluate students’ behavior and progress. High school teachers may use computer training software such as Moodle and Schoology and other software programs such as PowerSchool SIS.
High school teachers usually have at least a bachelor’s degree and are required to have a state-issued license, usually in the subject they are teaching.
Canva
#3. High school special education teachers
- Total employment: 140,900
- Portion who work more than 40 hours a week: 74%
- Median salary: $62,120
- Projected job openings 2020–2030: 10,800 (7.7% growth)
High school special education teachers develop and create programs for students with a range of disabilities. These educators may work with children who are on the autism spectrum, or who have learning challenges including emotional, visual, speech, or language differences.
Techniques used to foster learning include working in small groups and problem-solving, based on the student’s needs. High school special education teachers in all U.S. states are required to be certified and licensed and complete training in special education.
MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle // Getty Images
#2. Elementary school teachers
- Total employment: 1.37 million
- Portion who work more than 40 hours a week: 79%
- Median salary: $61,400
- Projected job openings 2020–2030: 101,700 (7.4% growth)
Elementary school teachers generally teach students from
kindergarten through fifth grade. These foundational years are usually a child’s introduction to a structured learning environment. Educators, such as classroom teachers and art teachers, have a variety of tasks that keep them working more than 40 hours a week.
Besides creating lesson plans which oftentimes is outside work hours, classroom teachers have myriad responsibilities such as communicating with parents and guardians about the children’s progress, participating in faculty meetings, and assisting children who are sick or hurt.
Matt McClain/The Washington Post // Getty Images
#1. Middle school teachers
- Total employment: 598,500
- Portion who work more than 40 hours a week: 81%
- Median salary: $61,320
- Projected job openings 2020–2030: 44,800 (7.5% growth)
Middle school teachers create and plan educational curricula in subject areas in the sixth to eighth grades while tracking student progress.
Middle school educators who often work more than 40 hours a week include English, language arts, math, and social studies teachers. The job duties include preparing teaching material by adapting to the student’s developmental stage, grading assignments and tests, and enforcing behavioral rules and procedures.
For middle school teachers, lesson plans tend to be more structured, and educators may create more challenging lessons than in an elementary school where they focus on engagement and learning fundamentals.
This story originally appeared on Study.com and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.
David Crane/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News // Getty Images
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254.
