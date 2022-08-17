Bloomington District 87's structural budget deficit expected to shrink

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington District 87 is opening the school year this week expecting a deficit budget that has shrunk since last fall.

A tentative fiscal 2023 budget was presented to the school board Wednesday with an estimated structural deficit of $3.4 million on the variable funds and a total $3.1 million deficit overall on a budget of $86.2 million for all funds.

Michael Cornale, chief financial and facilities officer for the district, said the total budget ended up with a surplus at the end of fiscal 2022 in June, in part because of increased revenue from corporate personal property replacement tax, which was a “major player” in the final budget.

This year, the tentative budget accounts for a slight increase in CPPRT revenue, but “it’s just not stable. … I want to be conservative on that front,” Cornale said.

Local revenue is expected to be up with estimated assessed value — the property tax base — increasing by 2.47%, primarily related to residential property.

“Inflation is here. There are general overall inflationary pressures that are definitely having an impact on the budget this year,” Cornale said, noting his approach to this budget was to be conservative with revenue estimates and “sliding the dollars up a little higher” on expenses. “Inflation is here. When’s it going to stabilize? I don’t know. I wish I knew.”

Some increased costs are related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the district’s return to “business as usual.”

That includes food service, which has been federally funded for the last two years. This school year, the free and reduced lunch program will resume, but families will have to register rather than all meals being automatically free.

The transportation fund is expected to be in deficit by about $522,595, as the district takes on increased cost from running the buses at 100% for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began and a 16% increase in cost after contract renewal with the district’s transportation provider Illinois Central School Bus in April.

“Transportation is going to have an impact this year; it is. We knew that when we signed the extension with Illinois Central,” Cornale said. “It was a big dollar, big percentage increase this year. It’s going to have an impact.”

Two rounds of federal COVID relief funding, known as Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund or ESSER, remain in effect affecting both sides of the budget because the funds are provided to districts after the expenses are made. Cornale said it is a priority to keep in mind the time frames in which those funds can be used.

ESSER II funds — of which $6.02 million was allocated for District 87 — must be spent by Sept. 30, 2023. About $13.5 million was allocated for District 87 in ESSER III, which expires Sept. 30, 2024.

“We have to remain cognizant of that; we can’t leave a dollar on the table,” Cornale said. “We need to spend every nickel of it and I’m going to do my best to do that.”

The school board will hold a public hearing and vote on the tentative budget at the Sept. 21 meeting. The tax levy will be determined close to the end of the first semester in December.

In other business, Superintendent David Mouser said enrollment as of Wednesday was 5,291 students. About 100 additional students have begun the registration process but have not yet finished.

Compared to last year, enrollment was down by about 175 students, but Mouser said he expects those numbers to be “very, very comparable” as school starts Thursday.

In his first school board meeting as superintendent, Mouser also noted most certified positions have been filled but District 87 is still hiring, especially paraprofessionals who primarily assist in classrooms.