Bloomington District 87 school upgrades in the works

BLOOMINGTON — Upgrades to an elementary school library, a heating and cooling system and locker rooms are in store for Bloomington District 87 as the district plans for next year’s facilities projects.

At Wednesday’s school board meeting, Michael Cornale, facilities and financial director, said that in the last year, the heating and cooling system at Bloomington High School was upgraded and the district’s security camera system was installed and upgraded along with other smaller changes.

Next up is Stevenson Elementary School’s library, with changes including modernized space and increased versatility coming next summer. The board likely will vote on a contractor bid in February as preparations continue.

Bloomington Junior High is also in need of HVAC work as two of six units have been decommissioned. Cornale said the remaining units have been able to maintain the system, but some parts have been discontinued, adding to the need for an upgrade.

The district is expected to use federal pandemic relief funding — the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund — to install a new air-cooled system outside the junior high. The board will see a recommendation for a contractor at next month’s meeting.

Locker room upgrades at the high school and new lighting to support a streetscape project on Locust Street are also on the facilities work list.

In an update on multilingual and multicultural programming, Coordinator Kim Taber said that since the district increased the program to be available at every school in the district last year, participation has grown.

More than 40 languages are spoken by District 87 students and families and among the multilingual students, about 70% speak Spanish, Taber said.

She also reported that from 2020 to 2022, 50% of students in the multilingual program showed “a significant amount of linguistic growth” in their English proficiency.

“We know that we still have areas that we need to continue to work on and develop,” Taber said, noting 19% of students did not show significant progress and 31% showed “adequate progress."

The programming continues to expand and now includes a partnership with Heartland Community College that offers adult English classes for District 87 families three times each week.

Taber said they are also working to ensure District 87 families receive a welcome packet in their home language and are hoping to expand to be able to distribute a broader welcome packet for community resources beyond just information about the schools.