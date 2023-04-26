BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington District 87 welcomed back two returning board members and seated two new ones for the coming term Wednesday night.

Incumbents Veleda Harvey and Mark Wylie and newcomer Courtney Turnbull were recently elected to the school board in a regular election earlier this month, and Cathy Lust was appointed to an existing vacancy last week by Regional Superintendent Mark Jontry.

While campaigning for election, all four candidates had positive things to say about each other, and Mark Wylie, whose presidential term ended Wednesday, said he'd be happy to serve with all of them.

Outgoing board member James Almeda did not seek reelection.

"It will be weird sitting without you, Jim. You will be missed," Wylie said before presenting Almeda with a small gift.

Turnbull and Lust were then invited to be seated on the board, and the four members took the oath of office.

At the end of the regular meeting, the board elected new officers. Elizabeth Fox-Anvick and Chuck Irwin were unanimously elected as board president and vice-president respectively.

Fox-Anvick said her main goal as president was "keeping the continuity. This is an amazing board. We work really well; we communicate really well. So I don't have any plans on changing."

Wilma Gleason was reappointed as secretary, and Michael Cornale was re-appointed as treasurer. Both are for one-year terms.

Other business included approving the purchase of new curricular material, purchasing furniture for Bloomington Junior High School and renovations to the locker rooms at Bloomington High School.

This story will be updated.

