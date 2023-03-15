BLOOMINGTON — Federal relief money could fund changes to Bloomington District 87's curricula for the coming school year, school district leaders said.

Diane Wolf, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning, presented the school board with updates to 12 courses and grade-level curricula, seven new courses and revisions for four courses taken jointly with Heartland Community College for dual credit.

New courses require board approval and the purchase of new materials. The new and updated materials would be funded by ESSER I and ESSER II federal pandemic relief grants, Wolf said.

Three rounds of ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) grants were given out in Illinois "to enable schools to operate safely during the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic and support social-emotional and academic recovery," according to the Illinois State Board of Education.

The future

"We are in this wonderful spot of being able to look at curriculum material because of our ESSER II and ESSER III funding," Wolf said.

When the district received those funds, totaling over $16 million, Wolf said, the board voted "to put that money in the future."

They highlighted two needs, Wolf said: first, teachers, and second, "providing our students excellent materials, up-to-date, relevant materials."

Wolf said a coalition of teachers and educators identified materials that needed updating.

"This was the first time, that I can remember, in a very long time that we have really empowered, through the district, to have our teachers really comb through (materials)," Wolf said. "You’ll hear me say it a million times, they did their due diligence fiercely."

Outdated materials, signaled by old copyright dates, were the biggest issue, Wolf said.

"If you had a book, a biology book, that had a 2020 or a 2010 copyright date, there's some things that have happened in the world of biology (since then)," Wolf said. "It's really looking at keeping our materials updated."

One of the subjects, world history, is getting a significant upgrade, she said.

"For world history, our textbook was 15 years old," Wolf said. "The last 15 years will be added to that."

Wolf said she wanted to play down fears that changes are going to be "radical."

"I know people want to think that it's radically different and are looking for a radical change, because that's what they've seen in the news," she said, referring to ongoing national conversations about how schools should handle issues related to race, sexuality and other hot-button topics. "Really, for us, it was updating to the learning standards (mandated by the state). And, for us, we wanted an updated copyright date."

She said they are not "throwing out stuff. ... We're adding."

'Wonderful spot'

Wolf told the board that the federal money presented a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to update the district's materials in a robust way.

"Enjoy," she said to audience laughter, "this is never going to happen again!"

Despite spearheading and presenting the update project, Wolf said it was the faculty that deserves all the credit for identifying subjects and selecting the new materials.

"I just want to, again, thank our teacher leaders. You have just done an exceptional job," Wolf said.

"We're investing in our students right now."

District 87 superintendent Dave Mouser said board members have a little over a month to meet with educators and discuss the proposed changes before their next meeting April 26.

"I would anticipate the curriculum being adopted at that meeting," Mouser said.

In addition

Other items discussed were an investment report from Commerce Bank concerning the district's investments.

Bank representatives, in light of seizure of assets following the failure of Silicon Valley Bank earlier in the week, said they wanted to reassure the board and community that Commerce Bank is healthy and not susceptible to failure.

Meghan Meyer, private client adviser and trust officer for Commerce Trust, said, "Our strong deposit base and $12.2 billion of highly liquid security portfolio positions us well during times of economic stress like we're experiencing now."

Other items discussed included the annual risk management plan, which aims to prevent loss of assets and misuse of taxpayer funds.

It covers insurance, pay settlements, judgments and risk management prevention concerning everything from student accidents to workers compensation, liability insurance to police services and even security and surveillance.

Chief Financial and Facilities Officer Mike Cornale said a newer concern for the school district is cybersecurity, as educators increasingly turn to the internet as a teaching tool.

"Five years ago, it wasn't a big deal; cybersecurity wasn't the conversation that it is today," Cornale said. "Well it is, and it's a big deal now. We're paying nearly $40,000 a year in cyber insurance. That, five years ago, was maybe $4,000.

"And I don't expect the pressure of that to go down at all," Cornale said.

Funding for the risk management plan comes from the tort liability levy. According to the plan, over $2.6 million were allocated for the 2023 school year, and the levy will increase for the 2024 school year.

The board also approved the elimination of three positions: a parent facilitator, educator licensed in Spanish language and educator licensed for emergency medical technician training.

The board considers the reduction in force each spring to meet requirements for adequate notification of employees facing layoffs.

Last year, three positions were eliminated as part of the reduction in force.