Bloomington District 87 expects more tax money from growing property values

Bloomington High School Associate Principal Sally Kelly talks about three new English courses BHS plans to offer.

BLOOMINGTON — The staff at Bloomington District 87 preparing for the annual property tax levy expects tax rates to remain roughly level next year but that revenue will grow due to rising property assessments.

The school board heard a presentation on the proposed $48.5 million levy from Chief Financial and Facilities Officer Michael Cornale at its meeting Wednesday at Bloomington High School. A public hearing and vote on the 2022 levy for taxes payable in 2023 is expected at the board's Dec. 14 meeting.

The proposal is based on a goal of having a total tax rate of around $5.1749 per $100 equalized assessed value. Last year’s tax rate was $5.1724 per $100 EAV, yielding about $44.8 million in revenue.

The change would result in an additional $1.67 in taxes on a $200,000 property for a tax bill of around $3,450 for District 87.

The district is expecting a large increase in the EAV, which is the total taxable value of property in the district, that is projected to yield a revenue increase of $2 million to $3.7 million.

The levy the district plans to submit projects 8.5% growth in the EAV, though Cornale said something closer to 7% is more likely. Overshooting the EAV growth estimate prevents the district from losing out on potential revenue if the estimates are low.

“When building the levy out, you have to balloon in case the EAV comes in higher,” he told the board.

Students and teachers from Washington Elementary School prepare salads to share with the Bloomington District 87 board during its meeting Wednesday at Bloomington High School. They used lettuce grown in hydroponic systems at the school.

The 7% figure reflects both an initial estimate from the township assessor of 4.4% growth along with a 2.75% multiplier from the county, Cornale said. The multiplier is based on state data that showed larger increases in taxable values that needed to be reflected in the assessments.

The estimated growth may change, impacting the levy before it is approved.

“I’m not going to tell you that between now and December when we have to finalize the levy that number might not change a little bit,” Cornale said.

During the meeting the board learned about some of what Washington Elementary School has been doing this school year from Principal Zach Freeman and a group of Washington students. Their visit included sharing with the board and administrators salad made using lettuce grown by Washington students in hydroponics systems.

In addition, the board heard from Bloomington High School Principal Tim Moore and Associate Principal Sally Kelly about 11 new courses the high school plans to offer. They include music, science, social studies and English courses, with most of the new offerings geared toward sophomores, juniors and seniors.

Washington Elementary School students recite the Wolf Creed and the Washington Way during the Bloomington District 87 board meeting at Bloomington High School on Wednesday. 
Among the courses are four new dual credit courses with Heartland Community College. The courses use Heartland curriculum but are taught by BHS teachers, Kelly said. The teachers need to have master’s degrees in their content areas.

One of the dual credit courses is Introduction to Education. It builds on BHS’ Future Teachers club as a way to help get students interested in becoming teachers and give them entry level steps to start on that path, Moore said.

He hopes it builds to help address the teacher shortage.

“We see a great opportunity here to grow our own,” he said.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

