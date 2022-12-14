Bloomington District 87 educator Diane Wolf to retire; levy OK'd

BLOOMINGTON — After decades of teaching students and mentoring educators as well as shaping the lives of countless youths, Diane Wolf, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning at Bloomington District 87, has decided to retire.

The news was announced at Wednesday's school board meeting at Bloomington High School.

"No I don't know what I'm going to do yet," Wolf said, feigning irritation. "Yes, I'm going to do stuff with kids."

The board also introduced Wolf's successor, Nicole Rummel, who will take office July 1.

"I'm excited," said Rummel, who has taught in the Olympia and El Paso-Gridley school districts and most recently was assistant superintendent for Mahomet-Seymour District 3.

Rummel said she was looking forward to being part of the pride she sees in the Bloomington community. She said her plans for the first year are to get to know the faculty and families and getting used to the learning practices of students.

"It's a time to listen," Rummel said.

District 87 Superintendent David Mouser said he is looking forward to working with Rummel. "It's an opportunity for growth," Mouser said.

"(Rummel has) demonstrated leadership in the areas of teaching and learning for 10 years," Mouser said, noting her experience at a district level in Mahomet-Seymour.

He said this helps to eliminate the "learning curve" in teaching leadership.

Mouser said he plans to "distribute leadership" with Rummel and hopes to see more "student achievement increases" in the coming years.

Tax levy

Other board business involved a vote to approve the 2022 property tax levy for taxes payable in 2023.

Michael Cornale, the district's chief financial and facilities officer, told the board the district's "cash reserve balances are healthy at this point in time."

While board policy dictates reserves must be 15% to 20% of a year's expenses, he said, "We're close to a 30% cash reserve balance."

The estimated $48.5 million levy reflects an 8.24% increase from the 2021 levy of about $44.8 million.

The tax rate for District 87 is projected to remain nearly flat at $5.1749 per $100 equalized assessed valuation. Last year’s tax rate was $5.1724 per $100 EAV.

The district is levying against an EAV (the value of taxable property in the district) of almost $940 million, assuming 8.5% growth, but Cornale said he anticipates the EAV to land closer to $927 million and 7.1% growth. This would generate about $48 million.

At this tax rate, the owner of a $150,000 home would pay about $2,587 for District 87’s portion of their tax bill and the owner of a $200,000 home would pay about $3,450.