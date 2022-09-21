Bloomington District 87 board gives substitute teachers a raise

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington District 87 substitute teachers are getting a raise.

During Wednesday’s meeting, the school board passed a human resources report as part of the consent agenda that included changes to substitute teacher pay rates for the 2022-23 school year.

The daily rate for subs increased from $95 to $110; the daily rate for retired teachers or administrators with a teachers’ retirement system pension increased from $115 to $125; and the extended rate, which begins on the 31st consecutive day in the same assignment, increased from $150 to $160.

“The substitute teacher pay increase is extremely important and I appreciate the investment,” said Superintendent David Mouser after the vote.

This vote comes as area districts report significant constraints under a national teacher shortage that have left classrooms without a full-time teacher at the helm.

According to the human resources report, the compensation change goes into effect retroactively to Sept. 16.

Hirsch recalled how he felt when a Normal Community High School student fired multiple shots into a classroom ceiling in September 2012, not knowing whether his son was OK.

After that day, “I promised myself and I promised the district that I would do everything in my power so that no parent ever felt what I felt for that short amount of time,” he said, noting this resolution asks the board and the district administration to work to limit children’s access to firearms. “... I support gun ownership, but we also have to be responsible.”

The resolution calls for:

An update to the student handbook “to include information about parents' legal obligations regarding the secure storage of firearms”

A letter to be included in registration materials explaining the importance of secure storage “and the legal obligations to protect minors from accessing unsecured guns”

Continued collaboration with law enforcement, health and nonprofit agencies to increase efforts to keep District 87 families informed on the issue.

“It’s a safety measure, and if it saves even one child’s life, it’s completely worth it,” Cashen said.

In other business, the board passed the tentative budget for fiscal 2023, which includes an estimated structural deficit of $3.4 million on the variable funds and a total $3.1 million deficit overall on a budget of $86.2 million for all funds.

Michael Cornale, chief financial and facilities officer for the district, reported no changes had been made since the budget was presented at the August meeting.

He noted a 2.47% increase in estimated assessed value — the property tax base — is expected, and of the roughly 20% of the budget that comes from federal sources, some COVID relief funds remain to be used within the next two years.

The tax levy will be determined close to the end of the first semester in December.