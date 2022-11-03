Bloomington couple hope book, school visits improve birthmark awareness

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tyler and Amanda Donahue visited Corpus Christi Catholic School on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, to talk with some classes about Tyler's birthmark and read Amanda's book "Tyler's Purple Arm." His birthmark is caused by Klippel-Trenaunay syndrome and covers his entire right arm.

BLOOMINGTON — When Tyler and Amanda Donahue walked into a first grade classroom at Corpus Christi Catholic School on Thursday morning, the first things students noticed was Tyler’s arm, which is covered by a port wine stain birthmark.

That worked well, because that was exactly what the Donahues were there to talk about, including reading a picture book Amanda Donahue wrote called "Tyler's Purple Arm."

110422-blm-loc-1corpuschristi

Tyler Donahue talks with first grade students at Corpus Christi Catholic School as he and his wife visit to read her book, "Tyler's Purple Arm," on Thursday morning.
“We just wanted kids to feel seen, and confident and beautiful,” Donahue told The Pantagraph.

Tyler Donahue has Klippel-Trenaunay syndrome. A port wine stain birth mark, often covering significant amounts of the body, is the most common symptoms.

The couple read “Tyler’s Purple Arm” and spoke to first, third and eighth grade students at Corpus Christi on Thursday. Their four oldest sons attended or attend the school, with the fifth still at home. Amanda Donahue is a former teacher, before shifting to be at home with their sons. The Donahues are also active with the school community.

110422-blm-loc-2corpuschristi

Tyler Donahue, joined by wife Amanda Donahue, shows a class of first grade students at Corpus Christi Catholic School how Klippel-Trenaunay syndrome has led to his right arm and hand being larger than his left. 

One real life story they shared was about a time Tyler Donahue was coaching one of their sons' basketball teams at a tournament. Sitting in the stands, Amanda Donahue heard one of the other teams making fun of her husband’s arm.

“Those kids in the stands, they just didn’t know. It was obvious they had never encountered someone with a birthmark like mine,” Tyler Donahue told the eighth grade students.

That incident helped prompt Amanda Donahue to start writing the book. She started writing before the pandemic, she said, but coordinating with the illustrator, Mat Sadler, and the printing company took some time. She also stepped away from the project during the height of the pandemic.

110422-blm-loc-3corpuschristi

Amanda Donahue talks to a first grade class at Corpus Christi Catholic School during a visit Thursday to read her new book "Tyler's Purple Arm."

Amanda Donahue found Sadler by looking at other children’s books she wanted her book to look like, and then contacted him to get a quote. Sadler is based in the United Kingdom, so they did all of their correspondence through email.

“I knew I wanted something bright and vibrant,” she said.

The book has also been supported by doctors the Donahues know, including Tyler Donahue’s specialist at the Mayo Clinic and their sons’ pediatrician. Both contributed blurbs to the book cover, noting the importance of informing kids and parents about birthmarks and Klippel-Trenaunay syndrome.

110422-blm-loc-4corpuschristi

First grade students listen to Tyler and Amanda Donahue, who visited Corpus Christi Catholic School on Thursday to share their experiences with Tyler's birthmark and the book his wife wrote about it. 
“Tyler’s Purple Arm” goes on sale Tuesday, with paperback, hardback and Kindle versions available on Amazon. The Kindle version is on pre-sale already and the Donahues said they have heard from people as far away as Europe who are interested in the book.

Tyler Donahue said he wished he had a book like “Tyler’s Purple Arm” when he was growing up. The couple said they did not know of any other children’s books featuring characters with birthmarks as large as Tyler’s. They hope the book can also help parents of babies and young children with birthmarks, as they may be worried about what it means for their children’s future social lives.

“This is something that we really placed on our hearts and we really wanted this book out there,” Amanda Donahue said.

110422-blm-loc-5corpuschristi

Tyler and Amanda Donahue pose with an eighth grade class at Corpus Christi Catholic School during a visit on Thursday to read the book Amanda wrote, "Tyler's Purple Arm." 

