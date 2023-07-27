BLOOMINGTON — The West Bloomington Revitalization Project's Book Bike is seeking donations of gently-used children's books.
The bike will join the Bloomington Labor Day Parade on Monday, Sept. 4, and plans to hand out books instead of candy.
Books can range from board books to chapter books. Books can be dropped off during regular hours at the WBRP, 724 W. Washington St., Bloomington. The building is open from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday; 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday; and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Contact
karen61701@gmail.com for more information.
