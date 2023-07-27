The bike will join the Bloomington Labor Day Parade on Monday, Sept. 4, and plans to hand out books instead of candy.

Books can range from board books to chapter books. Books can be dropped off during regular hours at the WBRP, 724 W. Washington St., Bloomington. The building is open from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday; 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday; and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.