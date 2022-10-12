BloNo Beats: 5 questions with Reginald Lewis, new Illinois Wesleyan jazz director

BLOOMINGTON — The Wesleyan Titans are in the green again with a new jazz director.

Reginald Lewis moved into his new role of jazz program director at Illinois Wesleyan University at the start of the fall semester. He teaches courses on jazz history and jazz improvisation, and instructs the department's jazz combo ensemble, as well as their big band.

He performed with his quintet last month at the Further Jazz Festival in Normal, organized by previous IWU jazz director Glenn Wilson. Lewis is also part of the jazz collective Simply This, led by Matthew Storie. They released their latest album one year ago, titled "Stepping Up." Track "The Wanderer" sublimely layers keyboards, bass and horns that will sonically tantalize your ears.

Lewis told me he's looking forward to expanding the department's staffing, and building notoriety for the program. He also has plans to pepper the community up with small jazz performances around town. Read more about his "never-ending learning adventure" into jazz in his five-question interview with The Pantagraph below:

Tell me your philosophy on music education. What are some of the best ways you’ve learned to help get things “clicking” in the minds of your students?

My philosophy on music education is that as an educator I believe that it is my duty and responsibility to create a welcoming environment for my students. I foster the way that I educate so that it is student-centered. I believe that for the students to learn, they need to be engaged. That is when education is at its best. The best ways that I have learned to get things to “click” in the mind of my students is to relate to them. From teaching music courses such as music appreciation and jazz history to non-music majors, I had to find a way to keep them interested. I always start off my classes by getting to know the names, majors and aspirations of all my students. This makes them feel important and engages them. I then ask them what they did over the weekend or the day before and make connections with them in conversation. Once I get a feel of what everyone is interested in, I then teach the lesson with those things in mind and relate every example back to something that one of my students mentioned, when possible. The students need to know that we care about them.

What are the biggest priorities for you in the jazz program, and how do you plan to address them?

My biggest priorities are to expand the minds of my students, grow the program, and bring notoriety to what is going on in the Illinois Wesleyan Jazz Department. To expand the minds of my students, I want to expose them to jazz festivals, doing performances, encourage them to bring in ideas for arrangements of songs that they would like to do. I have been giving them musicians that they are not familiar with to listen to in hopes that they will dig deeper and deeper and discover new sounds and styles of music. To grow the program, we will begin doing small performances around campus during lunchtime so that the campus can see what’s going on, because there are many musicians who are not music majors that may be interested in joining the jazz band or combo. To gain some more notoriety, I will reach out to local restaurants and venues to see if they would be willing to host my students to perform some light background music. We will advertise that these fine musicians are from Illinois Wesleyan University's Jazz Department.

What do you love most about jazz music, and how do you keep that flame lit?

The thing I love most about jazz, which is referred to as B.A.M (Black American Music) is that it is a never-ending learning adventure. There is always something new to play, a new way to play and many different approaches. It’s an exciting music; I like to think of improvisation as storytelling and a huge puzzle. I say storytelling because when we improvise, it is our voices that are being portrayed through our soloistic choices on compositions. The puzzle piece part comes into play because I feel that we pull all the pieces that we have gathered and make them into one huge collective piece. I keep this flame lit by following in the footsteps of my grandfather Robert “Bootsie” Barnes' legacy. My grandfather is a pillar in the Philadelphia jazz community and a well known and respected musician across the jazz world.

If you could give any advice to someone who is newly developing their passion for playing and writing music, or even perhaps returning to an instrument after years apart, what would you say?

The advice that I would give to anyone who is developing their passion for playing music is to never give up on it. Music will always be there for us, even if we decide to leave and choose another profession and come back. If you choose to do music, do it with all your heart. For those writing and playing music, I would say to not get discouraged, and to watch YouTube videos. In today’s age we have the advantage to learn anything we want through YouTube. If you decide to return to an instrument after years, that is perfectly fine, whether you want a hobby or to become a performing musician. Overall, I would say follow your heart when it comes to music; if you want to do it then do it — the only person who can stop you is you.

What has you most excited for the future of the jazz program?

The thing that I am most excited for with the future of the jazz program is the expansion during this process. I would love to have more faculty in the jazz department teaching more jazz classes so that even more students would be interested in our university and our jazz program. I am looking forward to having the students perform regularly, so that they can indeed start to see what is like to be a performer, scheduling shows, rehearsals and maybe one day leading their own band. For those not interested in performing, I hope that I can leave an everlasting impact on them so that they may want to become educators someday.