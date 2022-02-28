Birds Gives Back brings in almost $1 million for Illinois State University

NORMAL — Illinois State University raised almost $1 million last Thursday from more than 2,900 donors in the fourth annual Birds Give Back event. For ISU staff, it is the second number that is more important.

“Giving day is less about the dollars and more about the people that participate,” said senior director of annual giving Jillian Nelson.

The number of donors was down about 200 people from last year, but both years are well above the first two years of the event, Nelson said.

“The last two years have been by far bigger than the previous years,” she said.

The push received 2,919 donations and raised $961,000 this year. Nelson said staff knew they would probably have less engagement this year, as people return to the office and other parts of pre-pandemic life in a way they had not this time last year. Then the day of, they also knew that people’s attention might be drawn away by the ice storm Thursday evening and news about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

New events like a livestreamed game night with Reggie brought in a lot of donors, Nelson said. The prizes were donations to the winner’s department of choice. This year saw several new departments join the top 10 by number of gifts. The Geography, Geology and the Environment department received more than 150 gifts, enough to place it fourth after never being in the top 10 before.

Donors could also send a short message to someone at ISU, a “Redbird Shout Out.” The goal is to make it fun to participate, even for people who are not in a situation to make large donations, or even any financial donation at all, Nelson said.

“There is never a better day to support the university than Birds Give Back,” she said.

The university also announced in February that it had hit a long-term fundraising milestone, with planned, deferred gifts now amounting to more than $100 million. Of that, $3.3 million was pledged since July 1, 2021.

The endowment has grown to $207 million, the same announcement said.

Some of the planned giving will go towards creating scholarships, according to a press release from the university.

Diane Dahlmann’s planned estate giving will honor Kinesiology and Recreation Professor Emeritus Sandra Little Groves, Dahlmann’s mentor while she was at ISU.

“Years later, when I reflected on what I call ‘my beautiful career,’ the common denominator was clear. I had Dr. Sandra Little Groves to thank,” she said in the press release.

