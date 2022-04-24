Before 'Idol,' Leah Marlene's fans included Normal West music teacher

NORMAL — From the minute Sara Williams met her seventh grade choir student Leah Marlene, she knew she was going to be a musician.

As director of choir and instructor of advanced placement music theory classes for Normal West High School, Williams said she’s spent a lot of time with the 20-year-old singer-songwriter and her family, including at events and private voice lessons.

With her former student now making national waves as one of the top 14 contestants on this season of "American Idol," Williams said she’s both proud and glad to have become woven into Marlene’s tapestry.

The 2019 Normal West graduate was among 10 artists chosen by voters last week to advance to the next round of the competition, which continues Sunday. Ten other musicians competed to be chosen by judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan for the four remaining spots.

Describing her former student as "fabulous" and "focused," Williams said Marlene also “put in the work,” and she was only there to guide her as a mentor.

“It’s really great to get to do that,” said Williams, praising the depth of Marlene's understanding of the human experience and spirit in her music.

The teacher also said: “One of the best things about Leah, especially when she was studying privately, was that you'd coach something, and then she'd work at it and would always come back better.”

When her next lesson came up, Williams said Marlene was always “so ready to do the next thing.”

Marlene grew up in Normal with a childhood heavily influenced by music — her father is Derry Grehan, lead guitarist of Canadian rock band Honeymoon Suite — and got her start performing in uptown Normal by the age of 9. Events like the Sugar Creek Arts Festival and the Sweet Corn Circus offered her an early spotlight.

During her most recent "Idol" appearance, she performed an original song, "Wisher to the Well," that she'd also performed during her initial audition. In a brief interview with host Ryan Seacrest and afterward on social media, she underscored her gratitude for the experience.

"My head is spinning trying to process this all right now," she wrote on Instagram. "All I know for certain is how intensely grateful I am."

The changeable format of the popular show — contestants are often given different "themes" each week — may play to Marlene's strengths. Williams also noted her former student trained on “so many different areas” of music while at Normal West, from Italian art songs to vocal jazz to pop.

“She’s just the real deal,” she said.

Marlene also earned a spot in the school's vocal jazz group, which placed in the top 24 of the Illinois Music Educators Association Vocal Jazz All-State Ensemble in her junior year, Williams said, and then placed in the top nine ensemble her senior year. Marlene took on the solos in the later performances too, she said.

“She’s a musician and wants to always grow, and I think that’s just been her thing,” said Williams.

Following her "Idol" audition, Williams said Marlene answered interview questions asked by current Normal West students about how she organizes and gathers material.

Williams said Marlene's answer was to “always have an instrument and always be playing something or singing something and recording things, and then just have a good filing system because you never know when you're going to use that material.”

Williams said her students are inspired by knowing that a rising "Idol" star once sat in the seats they now fill.

As a music educator, Williams said she tells her students her goal is to develop their skills so they don’t need her to explain concepts for them — even though that’s her favorite part about being a teacher.

Williams has said to her students that she can’t go with them to their college auditions, and she has to be able to let them go and try out for themselves.

“You need to figure out how to do it while you're here,” she said, “so that you can go in the world and do what you want to do with your music.”

Marlene is set to return at least one local stage this summer as part of the Saturdays on the Square concert series in downtown Bloomington. She’s joining Dan Hubbard on July 16 for a full-band experience.

"American Idol" airs at 7 p.m. on Sundays and Mondays on ABC.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

